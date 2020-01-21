The Texas Tech women’s basketball team started off conference play in a bit of a lull, as they have lost three games in a row, and four out of five of their total conference games.
Their conference struggles offensively stemmed from below average shooting performances from typically above average scorers. For example, senior forward Brittany Brewer, prior to conference play, averaged 16.4 points per game. Five games into conference play, she is averaging 12.5 points per game.
The second leading scorer for the Lady Raiders, freshman Alexis Tucker, who averaged 16 points per game coming into conference play, has slipped to around 10 points per game, according to NCAA Statistics. For the most part, the scoring totals drop across the board, and the Lady Raiders are having tough times finding their shots.
In their most recent game against Kansas, the Lady Raiders shot 18-61 (29.5 percent) from the field, and did not have a single quarter in which they scored above 20 points. As a team who has six players average double-digit scoring totals, they only had one player record over 10 points against the Lady Jayhawks.
Head coach Marlene Stollings has voiced her displeasure with the team’s offensive output lately.
“In conference play you have to step up and hit open shots, we have to hit them at a higher percentage,” Stollings said.
Defensively, Tech has been spotty as well, ranking at the bottom of the conference in scoring defense and field goal percentage defense, according to NCAA Statistics. One of the reasons they are struggling defensively in conference play is due to the fact their interior force, Brewer, has found herself in foul trouble. Brewer has fouled out of three conference games this year. This takes their primary paint defender away, and other teams seem to capitalize.
With Brewer in foul trouble, Kansas finished with 34 of their points coming on the interior, and Texas finished with 40. Brewer is an elite shot blocker, in fact, she leads the nation in blocks, but she must remain sound on the inside and not foul in order to keep Tech in games.
Despite the struggles, one saving grace came to the Lady Raiders a few weeks ago. Junior guard and UCONN transfer Lexi Gordon, who missed the first six games of the season due to injury, has provided a sufficient spark to Tech’s offense. In the most recent game against Kansas, Gordon at halftime had nearly half of her team’s points, effectively keeping them in striking distance .
Not only has Gordon’s offense shined, her rebounding abilities help Brewer battle amongst the trees. In the Lady Raiders’ victory against TCU, Gordon notched 15 rebounds. Gordon now is the team’s second-highest rebounder, and the 14th best rebounder in Big 12 conference play, per NCAA Statistics.
Another factor that has not faltered throughout the season is Tech’s ability to distribute and be unselfish with the ball. Although dropping slightly from non-conference play, the Lady Raiders still average 14 assists per game. Their numbers stem from the conference’s number one ranked assist leader, junior guard Jo’Nah Johnson. Her ability to break down the various defenses the Lady Raiders have seen and distribute the ball really helps them try and stay fluid offensively.
Despite the fact that their shooting percentages being relatively low, their shot selections are not necessarily poor. They are finding their shots, they just are not knocking them down at a consistent rate.
The next matchup for the Lady Raiders is at 7 p.m. back in the United Supermarkets Arena on Wednesday as they take on Oklahoma in their sixth conference matchup.
