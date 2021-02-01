Tech began the day with a 1-4 victory over the Wildcats after securing an early lead by winning the doubles point, according to Tech Athletics.
During the doubles matches, freshman Lisa Mays and freshman Margarita Skriabina took down their opponents in a 6-3 victory.
Sophomore Olivia Peet and freshman Camryn Stepp played as a tandem for the first time and won 6-4 in their first appearance as a doubles team, according to Tech Athletics. This win gave the Lady Raiders the first point of the match and gave the team an early 1-0 lead going into singles play.
In the singles portion, Mays was the first to close out her match with a two-set sweep over the Wildcats in a 6-3 and 6-1 match.
Stepp fell to the Wildcats with a 6-4, 6-3 defeat and gave Arizona their first point of the match.
On court two, junior Kaitlin Staines also finished her singles match with a 6-1 and 6-0, two-set victory and gave Tech the third point of the day.
Peet lost her first set 2-6 but came back in the second set and won 6-2. Peet closed out her final set 6-3, which nailed the winning fourth point for the Lady Raiders.
This victory moved Tech to a 1-0 record.
The Lady Raiders then moved on to face UTEP and earned their second victory of the day, sweeping the Miners 4-0.
In the doubles matches, Staines and sophomore Nell Miller defeated their opponent in a 6-1 win. Mays and Skriabina followed shortly after with a 6-3 victory which sealed the doubles point for the Lady Raiders.
During the singles matches, Mays continued her winning streak and defeated the Miners in a two-set 6-1 victory. This gave Tech its second point.
On court four, Miller had a perfect 6-0 first set and followed it with a triumphant 6-2 set resulting in the third point of the match.
Peet soon followed her teammates steps and finished her match in a 6-2,6-1 successful match, which allowed the Lady Raiders to sweep the Miners in a 4-0 match.
Tech now has a 2-0 record and will travel to Houston on Saturday for a weekend of matches against Rice, Sam Houston State and Houston. Both Rice and Sam Houston will face Tech on Saturday while the match against the Cougars will take place on Sunday.
