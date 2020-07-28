On Tuesday, Texas Tech women’s basketball head coach Marlene Stollings announced the signing of junior guard Najé Murray.
Murray spent her first two years at San Diego State and will be immediately eligible for competition at Tech as an enrolled junior.
During her time with the Aztecs, both ends of the floor were patterned with Murray’s skill, as she provided both offensive and defensive prowess. In fact, during her sophomore year, Murray set the San Diego State school record for three-pointers in a single season with 81, according to SDSU Athletics. She also led the entire Mountain West Conference in three-pointers made during the 2019 season.
Murray’s offensive consistency was key for the Aztecs, as she started in 31 of 32 games on the season while averaging 13.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
Defensively, Murray tied for second in her conference with 61 total steals and averaged 1.9 per game her sophomore year.
As a freshman, Murray received Mountain West All-Freshman team honors after the 2017-18 season.
Murray’s two-way sharpshooter playstyle should fuse well with Stollings’ system and add yet another weapon to an already versatile Lady Raider offense.
