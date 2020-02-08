The Texas Tech women’s basketball team will open up a two-game homestand against Texas on Sunday at 1 p.m. in United Supermarkets Arena.
The Lady Raiders are coming off of a tough loss to Kansas State. Despite having the advantage in the first couple quarters, Tech could not get it figured out down the stretch of the game.
Sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr, who has been one of the Lady Raiders' most consistent players in conference play, had a team-high 16 points against Kansas State. Carr averages 15.8 points per game in conference play, which is the highest on the team. She also leads the team in assists and steals.
On the interior, the Lady Raider defense is anchored by 6’5 senior forward Brittany Brewer. Brewer ranks second in the nation in blocks and first in the Big 12 with 4.15 per game, according to NCAA Statistics. Offensively, Brewer has caught wind, averaging 17 points per game in her last three outings.
As a team, Tech’s offense alone has propelled it to many victories. Ranking second in the Big 12 in scoring offense, Tech has a variety of weapons to spur its shooting, including four players who have averaged double figures in conference play.
Tech's opponent, Texas, got the best of them in the first round of conference play with a 92-66 victory. Texas’ size seemed overwhelming to the Lady Raiders, who got outrebounded 57-30 while giving up 20 offensive rebounds.
In the last game, Texas’ offense was centered around Charli Collier, who scored 23 points. Collier ranks in the top-10 in both rebounding categories and is tied for the second-most double-doubles in the conference, according to the NCAA. One of the players she is tied with is her running mate Joyner Holmes. Holmes is also ranked in the top-10 in the conference in rebounding.
The Lady Longhorns, as a team, are ranked third in the conference with a 6-3 record. Overall, they have a 14-7 record.
Texas ranks among the middle of the pack in many statistical categories throughout the conference. The one outstanding category is rebounding, where they rank third in the conference in both rebounding offense and defense, per NCAA Statistics.
The biggest factor in the Lady Raiders' game against Texas will be their ability to control the dominant rebounding of Texas.
