In the second and final game of its homestand, the Texas Tech women’s basketball team will welcome Kansas to United Supermarkets Arena on Wednesday.
Coming off of a loss to Texas, the Lady Raiders fell to 3-7 in conference play and 14-7 overall. Tech sits among the bottom two teams in the conference alongside its next matchup, Kansas.
Kansas is 1-10 in conference play and 12-10 overall, as they have had a rough stretch of conference play.
In Tech’s last outing, senior forward Brittany Brewer finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks. Brewer has been the backbone of the Lady Raiders’ interior defense all season, in fact, she has recorded the second-most blocks in the nation and ranks first in the Big 12 conference, averaging 4.33 per game with 91 total on the season, per NCAA Statistics.
On the offensive end, sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr has really stepped up her production in conference play. Carr leads the Lady Raiders in assists, steals and three-pointers made. Her versatility on both ends of the court has been key to keeping Tech in games.
As a unit, Tech’s offense has been relatively spotty throughout conference play. They have produced record-breaking numbers and have been able to compete with top teams in the country, but also have hit scoring lows in which they only score a couple of field goals in 10-minute spans. Their inconsistency on the offensive side of the ball has haunted them all year.
Kansas ranks among the bottom portion of a lot of the teams in conference play in terms of a variety of statistics. The one outstanding category in which the Lady Jayhawks accel is steals. Kansas is ranked fifth in the conference in steals, per NCAA Statistics.
The Lady Jayhawk offense averages just shy of 70 points per game. Their offense is led by Aniyah Thomas, who averages 12.3 points per game, and her running mate Zakiyah Franklin, who averages slightly less with 12.1 points per game, per NCAA Statistics.
Defensively, Thomas also leads the team in steals with 2.05 per game, which is third in the Big 12 conference.
The Lady Raiders look to bounce back after a tough loss to Texas and regain their confidence down the final stretch of conference play.
