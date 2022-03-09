Texas Tech’s women’s basketball team will play Oklahoma University at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in the first round of the Big 12 Championships in Kansas City, Missouri. The programs split the season series, Tech winning the second matchup 97-87 on Feb. 16.
The Lady Raiders finished their regular season on Sunday afternoon after a 82-57 loss against No. 5 Baylor, finishing 11-18 overall and 4-14 against Big 12 teams.
Senior guard Vivian Gray has led the Lady Raiders throughout the season, scoring 425 total points despite missing eight games, according to Texas Tech Athletics.
Additionally, Gray is averaging a team-high 20.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, as well as 51 assists, 42 steals and 23 blocked shots.
With this season’s stats, Gray was selected to the All-Big 12 First Team for the fourth time in her career, according to Tech Athletics.
This accomplishment led her to become the fourth player in conference history to be a four-time All-Big 12 selection, joining Courtney Paris (Oklahoma, 06-09), Brittney Griner (2009-13) and Oddysey Simms (2010-14).
Gray said she will use this accomplishment as motivation as the team heads into the Big 12 tournament.
“I just feel really blessed about it,” Gray said. “It’s really exciting. I didn’t know that statistic so it’s really cool, and it was great to see that yesterday, so I’m excited to use that momentum going into the tournament.”
When asked about the All-American’s success, head coach Krista Gerlich said she is proud of her for getting through adversity.
“What a great honor for her and no surprise for sure,” Gerlich said. “She’s been in every Big 12 ball game and has played and proven herself to be one of the very best, not only this season but the last four seasons. I think for her to be able to put that together year in and year out speaks volumes about her talent and ability, but also her desire.”
The Lady Raiders will open the Phillips 66 Big 12 Conference Tournament against Gray’s former school Oklahoma State.
This is the third time this season that the teams will face off, the two previous matchups resulting in losses for the Lady Raiders where they trailed by no more than four points.
Gerlich said the team’s mindset has intensified going into the postseason.
“It’s a brand new ballgame, right?” Gerlich said. “I think our kids are in a really good place and they’re ready to go out and get some reward for all of the hard work that they’ve done this year.”
Oklahoma State junior guard Lauren Fields led her team to victory in both matches against the Lady Raiders, scoring 19 points in Lubbock and 20 points in Stillwater, according to Tech Athletics.
Fields was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team at the end of the regular season, averaging 15.8 points per game, as well as making 21 blocks and 62 steals, according to Oklahoma State Athletics.
Gerlich said the Lady Raiders are ready to handle whatever is handed to them as they face Fields and the Cowgirls for the third time this season.
“It’s really hard to bear a team three times and we’re going to certainly try to prove that right,” Gerlich said. “I think that in the past two games, you know, we were right in it. I really am excited about this matchup and for our kids to be able to come in and put together 40 minutes. I think they’re ready for the challenge.”
With Gray being a senior, this Big 12 Tournament will be the final one of her career. Gray said she is looking forward to experiencing this for the last time with her teammates.
“I’m really excited to beat Oklahoma State, that’s number one on my list,” Gray said. “But I’m just excited to be there with this team. I don’t think I’ve ever had this chemistry or this connection with (other than) the team that we have here. I’m just excited to be able to enjoy my last Big 12 Tournament with them.”
The third matchup between Texas Tech and Oklahoma State will determine who moves on to the next round of the Big 12 Tournament. Tipoff in Kansas City, Missouri is at 5:30 p.m. and fans can watch the contest on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
