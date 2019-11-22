The Texas Tech women's basketball team looks to go 3-0 with a win on Friday at United Supermarkets Arena against Northwestern State at 7:00 p.m.
Texas Tech has a series advantage historically, as they’ve won all of their games against the Lady Demons in a matchup dating back to 1992, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The Lady Demons are coming off of a pair of losses, but that does not hinder the fact that they are a defensive powerhouse. Northwestern State women's basketball ranks second in the nation in forced turnovers as they average nearly 30 a game.
A win for the Lady Raiders would make them 3-0 for the first time since head coach Marlene Stollings was hired, according to the release. It would also be the first 3-0 start since their 2015-16 season.
A big component of the Lady Raiders' success thus far has been freshman Alexis Tucker. Tucker is the third-highest scoring freshman in the country, putting up 20 points per game, and looks to carry her hot scoring streak into her next game, according to the release. On the other side of the ball, senior Brittany Brewer is anchoring their defense, leading the nation in blocks with 6.5 per game, and alone has more blocks than 194 Division I teams.
As a unit, the Lady Raider offense looks consistent ranking fourth nationally in field goal percentage, and second nationally in three-point percentage, according to the release. They average 98.5 points per game which ranks third nationally, as well. The Lady Raiders look to use their momentum to keep up their offensive performances, as they prepare to take on Northwestern State.
Following the game against Northwestern State, the Lady Raiders will face its first road test of the season, traveling to San Diego, CA for the San Diego Thanksgiving Tournament on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.