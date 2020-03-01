The Texas Tech women’s basketball team will host No. 25 TCU at noon on Sunday in their second-to-last home game of conference play.
The Lady Raiders are coming off of a tough loss to Oklahoma State, entering the game with a 16-10 overall record and a 5-10 record in conference play. Their conference record has them tied with Oklahoma in second-to-last place in the Big 12. TCU is one of the premier teams in the conference, one game behind the top spot with an 11-4 conference record and a 20-6 record overall.
After having only six losses on the season, one of TCU’s very few losses came from Tech earlier in the season. The Lady Raiders won by four points on the road after impressive outings from junior guard Jo’Nah Johnson, junior guard Sydney Goodson and junior guard Lexi Gordon who combined for 50 points.
TCU has improved greatly since the first match, led by two-time Big 12 player of the week, junior guard Lauren Heard. Heard ranks fifth in the conference in points per game with 17.6 on the season, per NCAA Statistics. She is just as special on the defensive end, ranking first in the conference in steals.
As a team, the Lady Horned Frogs’ swarming defense has propelled them to a great season. TCU leads the Big 12 in steals per game and has the top two steal leaders in the conference as well, according to NCAA Statistics.
TCU’s offense is not as dominant as its defense, but they still are on the top half of the teams in the conference in terms of field goal percentage, margin of victory and efficiency, per NCAA Statistics. They also are aggressive on the offensive boards, ranking second in the Big 12 with 13.7 per game.
Tech, in its previous loss, had trouble scoring the ball down the stretch of the game, unable to score for the last two minutes of regulation. Despite their difficulties, senior forward Brittany Brewer has been a constant for the Lady Raiders.
Both ends of the court are dominated by Brewer, who averages a double-double and ranks second in the nation in blocks, per NCAA Statistics. Brewer recently was named a top-ten semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award. On offense, she is averaging 23 points per game in her last three contests and is on a tear in her last few games as a Lady Raider.
The vocal and ball-dominant leader of the Tech offense, sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr, has proven to be an integral part of getting the team in its half-court sets and making the offense as fluid as possible. Carr can fill up the stat sheet, ranking fifth in the conference in three-pointers made and third in total assists, per NCAA Statistics.
Tech looks to knock down a ranked opponent in No. 25 TCU as they enter the final stretch of conference play.
