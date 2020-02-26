The Texas Tech women’s basketball team will end its two-game road trip against Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Lady Raiders are coming off of a win and will enter the game with a 16-9 overall record and a 5-9 record in conference play which has them in a three-way tie for second to last place in the Big 12. After this game, they could either remain the same or fluctuate up to two spots. Oklahoma State is one of the teams tied with Tech, as they have the same 5-9 conference record, but a 14-12 record overall.
In their last match, the Lady Raiders walked away with a 109-79 victory in Lubbock. The Lady Raiders broke several scoring records this game, including a 37-point quarter which was the highest-scoring quarter in program history. They also made 20 threes on the game which was a Big 12 single-game record.
The Oklahoma State offense has been led by the number three scorer in the Big 12, Vivian Grey. Grey is averaging 19.5 points per game on the season, according to NCAA Statistics.
The interior force of the Cowgirls is fueled by 6’4 junior forward, Natasha Mack. In the last game against the Lady Raiders, Mack led all scorers with 30 points. Gray followed with 20 points of her own.
As a whole, Oklahoma State’s defense is the backbone of most of their success. The Cowgirls rank first in the conference in blocks, and third in both steals and scoring defense, according to NCAA Statistics. The offense is where this team struggles, ranking middle of the pack or lower in most offensive categories in relation to other Big 12 teams.
Tech will look to maintain its momentum after a hard-earned victory against Iowa State. The fourth quarter has been the Achilles-heel for the Lady Raiders, but in their last match, they outlasted the Lady Cyclones until the last second.
Both sides of the ball are propelled by senior forward Brittany Brewer, who averages a double-double and ranks second in the nation in blocks. Brewer recently was named a top-10 semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award and in the game prior, broke the single-season blocks record for Tech. On offense, she is averaging 19 points per game in her last four contests and looks to remain consistent down the final stretch of the season.
The vocal and ball-dominant leader of the Tech offense, sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr, has proven to be an integral part of getting the team in its half-court sets and making the offense as fluid as possible. Carr can fill up the stat sheet, ranking fifth in the conference in three-pointers made and third in total assists, according to NCAA Statistics.
Tech will look to finish its road trip against Oklahoma State on Wednesday.
