Tech will first play Arizona, who started their season 1-0 after defeating Grand Canyon last weekend. In the past, the Lady Raiders have face the Wildcats on three separate occasions since 2013, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech holds a perfect 3-0 record against Arizona and have scored a total of 14 points against the Wildcats, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will then move on to face the Miners who they have played five times since 1998, according to Tech Athletics.
In 1998, Tech lost its first match against UTEP but since then have won four matches, with the past three matches resulting in a 7-0 sweep, according to Tech Athletics. The Lady Raiders have accumulated a total of 28 points against the Miners and average 5.6 points per match.
This is Tech’s first pair of regular season matches after several were postponed earlier in the month of January due to COVID-19 concerns, according to Tech Athletics.
After their trip to El Paso, the Lady Raiders will travel to Houston for a weekend of matches against three Houston teams, according to Tech Athletics. Tech will face Rice, Sam Houston State and the University of Houston the weekend of February 6th at a to be determined time.
All updates on Sunday’s matches will be posted on the Lady Raider tennis Twitter account, @TexasTechWTEN, there will be no live scoring, according to Tech Athletics,
