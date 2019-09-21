The Texas Tech women’s golf team will participate in the East West Match Play Challenge at 9 a.m. on Sunday at the University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
Each competitor will play 36 holes on Sunday to determine the seeding and brackets for Monday and Tuesday, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The teams which rank top four in stroke play will earn a spot in the championship bracket. Eight individuals will also compete in both stroke and match play separately.
Tech will join its five other Power Five schools in the tournament: Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State and Wisconsin, according to the release. The other two competitors participating are UC Davis and Grand Canyon.
Juniors Sofia Garcia, Amy Taylor, Louisa Brunt, sophomores Anna Dong, Cecilie Nielsen and freshman Gala Dumez will represent Tech at the tournament, according to the release. The six golfers are the same players that competed in the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas on Sept. 9.
Garcia is playing for the first time since tying her own program record with a round of 64 in the Trinity Forest Invitational, according to the release. Taylor is coming off of an 11th-place finish in Dallas as Dumez finished her first colligate tournament with a top-20 finish after shooting rounds 74 and 73.
Brunt will be carrying the Folds of Honor bag, a golf bag that has a name of fallen soldier Brynn Naylor stitched on the front, according to the release. Dong shot a 9-over and finished in the top 30 in the Trinity Forest Invitational while Nielson tied for 31st by shooting a 73.
After the East West Match Play Challenge, the Lady Raiders will travel to Medinah, Illinois from Oct. 7-8 to play in the Illini Invitational.
