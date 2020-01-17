Texas Tech women’s basketball is set to play their second straight away game against the University of Kansas on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Heading into their fifth conference game of the year, the Lady Raiders are looking to regain momentum after a pair of losses to Kansas State and Texas. Despite its recent losses, the Tech women’s basketball team still holds a 12-3 record, which is its best 15-game start in seven seasons, per Tech Athletics.
The Lady Raiders' success this season can in part be accredited to their strong offensive output. The Lady Raiders have five players averaging double-digit scoring totals and have the second-highest scoring offense in the conference, according to NCAA Statistics.
Their offense is led by senior forward Brittany Brewer, who averages a team-high 15.9 points per game. Defensively, Brewer is just as proficient, leading the nation in blocks with 76 on the season.
The system around her is also high-powered. Former Big 12 Freshman of the Week guard Alexis Tucker is among the top freshman scorers in the nation, and the second most efficient scorer in the Big 12 with a .59 field goal percentage.
Junior guard Jo’Nah Johnson leads the conference in assists with 5.35 per game, and sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr is not far behind her with 4.13. Junior guard Lexi Gordon, a late addition to the roster coming off of an injury, has been a versatile component to both the Lady Raiders' offense and defense. Just last week against TCU, Gordon had a 15-point 15-rebound performance.
The Lady Raiders are traveling to Kansas in hopes of defeating a struggling Lady Jayhawk team. Kansas, despite having an 11-4 record, has taken all four of their losses in conference play, as they are on a four-game losing streak.
Most recently, the Lady Jayhawks played the No. 2 ranked team in the country, Baylor, and suffered a 90-47 loss. Despite the loss, Kansas still has its set of weapons with six players averaging double-figures during the season. Their offense is centered around sophomore guard Brooklyn Mitchell, who averages 12.3 points per game.
Texas Tech and the Lady Jayhawks have met 23 times since 1999, and the Lady Raiders have won 14 of those games, per Tech Athletics. They have won the last three games, and in the most recent victory, junior Brittany Brewer finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks.
The Lady Raiders will end their two-game road trip after the Kansas game, and return to Lubbock to face the University of Oklahoma on Jan. 22.
