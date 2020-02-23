The Texas Tech women’s tennis team won their first road test of the season against Texas Christian 4-1 on Sunday in Fort Worth.
The match started with freshman Lisa Mays and sophomore Nell Miller down 2-3 during the doubles portion. Olivia Peet and Margarita Skriabina along with Reagan Collins and freshman Bojana Marinkov were up 3-2.
In the end, Mays and Miller fell 6-3 to the Lady Horned Frogs while Marinkov and Collins lost 4-6. This gave TCU the first point of the match and a one-point advantage going into the singles matches.
On court four, the Horned Frogs were forced to retire against Miller which gave the Lady Raiders one point and tied the match 1-1 with five players left on the court.
Skriabina was the first Tech player to capture the first set in a 6-1 victory. Peet followed in her teammate's footsteps not long after by defeating her opponent 7-5 in her first set. Marinkov was the last Lady Raider to win her first set 7-6 while sophomore Isa Di Laura and Mays both lost their first set 7-5.
Skriabina defeated her TCU opponent in two sets and swept the Lady Horned Frog 6-0 in her final set to add another point to Tech’s score and take a 2-1 lead. This resulted in the Lady Raiders' first lead of the match.
Marinkov continued the streak and won in two sets with a final 6-1 victory. This gave the Lady Raiders a three-point advantage to TCU’s one point.
Both Di Laura and Mays came back from their loss during their first set and were up 4-3 and 5-2 during their second set. Ultimately, Mays secured a 6-2 victory and forced a third set along with Di Laura who won 6-4.
Peet was tied 4-4 during her second set but in the end, was defeated 6-7 and play in a third set.
In the final set, Mays was up 4-2 added two more points to TCU’s single point to win 6-3. This gave the Lady Raiders the final fourth point to win the match 4-1.
Because of the winning point, Di Laura and Peet’s match ended unfinished but still gave Tech the first victory while on the road this season.
The Lady Raiders will travel to Arizona to face Arizona State at noon on Saturday for the last nonconference match of the season.
