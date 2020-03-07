In their last game of conference play, the Texas Tech women's basketball team traveled to face Oklahoma on Saturday. The Lady Raiders won 106-94.
The Lady Raiders came into the match 6-11 in conference play and 17-11 overall. Oklahoma entered two spots below Tech in the Big 12 with a 5-12 conference record and 12-17 record overall.
The Lady Raiders’ starting lineup remained the same as their previous game, with junior guard Maka Jackson starting alongside junior forward Lexi Gordon, sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr, junior guard Andrayah Adams and senior forward Brittany Brewer.
Carr came into the game and energized the Tech offense with four quick points. Brewer matched with a pair of jumpshots to propel the Lady Raiders to an 8-4 lead early.
Oklahoma, however, seemed to match the offensive intensity of Tech in what was shaping up to be an offensive battle.
Sooner guard Madi William led scoring early with six points on 100 percent shooting. As the game progressed, she was the only reason Oklahoma was within contention, scoring 16 points at the half without any other of her teammates having above six.
As the quarter winded down, neither team showed any offensive let-up. They were both scoring efficiently as well. Both teams shot above 50 percent from the field and hovered around 50 percent from behind the arc.
The Lady Raiders had a 30-point quarter and led the Sooners by six points heading into the second frame.
Tech kept their momentum in the second quarter, sparked by a three pointer by Lexi Gordon. Her shot ignited a 9-4 run for the Lady Raiders that gave them a double-digit lead over Oklahoma. Gordon finished with 22 points on the night.
After both teams started trading baskets, Oklahoma came up with a pair of stops on defense which they converted on the other end to try and scratch away at the deficit.
Tech kept pushing down the stretch of the half in an offensive onslaught. They had three players in double figures and eight players on the scoring charts at halftime.
They were also dominating Oklahoma on the glass, out rebounding them by 14 after two quarters of play.
The collective play of Tech gave them a 59-38 advantage at halftime.
Coming out of the break, the Lady Raiders showed no signs of slowing down as they scored the first five points of the third quarter.
Adams really came alive in the second quarter and spearheaded the momentum and offense of Tech with great shooting.
After a strong opening to the third period, Tech fell into a scoring drought, but its offensive output earlier in the match gave the Lady Raiders some breathing room.
Adams and Carr went on a 5-0 run by themselves to get the rhythm back. At the end of the game, the tandem of Carr and Adams combined for 52 points. Adams had a game-high 29.
Carr continued her dominance with a 13-point third quarter that led to tech having an 88-68 advantage going into the fourth.
The Lady Raiders scored 12 quick points out of the gates and a layup by Jackson broke the 100-point mark for Tech.
Oklahoma was clawing away at the Tech lead as the fourth quarter went on. With two minutes left, they trailed by 14, a previous 20 point deficit.
Tech held on, however, and ultimately beat Oklahoma in regulation.
Tech finished the game shooting 54 percent from the field on 75 shot attempts. They also had 23 assists on 41 of its made shots.
