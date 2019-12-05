Over winter break, the Texas Tech women’s basketball team will play eight games, three of which are conference games.
The Lady Raiders begin their first game of the holiday season against Houston Baptist University at noon on Dec. 15 at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Huskies sit in the middle of their conference with a 3-4 record. Their offense is centered around freshman guard Timia Jefferson, who leads the team with 10.5 points per game, according to ESPN. The Lady Huskies and Lady Raiders have some history as they have played twice since 2014. Tech has come out on top both times by single digit victories, per Tech Athletics.
Two days later at noon on Dec. 17, the women’s basketball team will play against Prairie View A&M University at the USA. The Lady Raiders have taken on the Lady Panthers twice in the past three years and won each game by over 20 points. The Lady Panthers are sixth in the SWAC conference, with a 2-5 record to begin the season, per the official SWAC website. Their offense is led by Bernesha Peters, who is 17th in the conference in scoring, averaging just over 10 points per game, according to ESPN.
Game four of the Lady Raiders’ seven game homestand will be played against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 7 p.m. on Dec. 20 at the USA. Arkansas-Pine Bluff sits at the bottom of their conference, yet to win a game with a 0-5 record. Their leading scorer averages 9.8 points per game and is ranked 18th in the conference offensively, according to ESPN. Since 2013, the Lady Raiders have matched up against the Lady Golden Lions three times and won two by double digits and the third by eight points, according to ESPN. In the most recent game in 2018, Lady Raider Brittany Brewer finished with 12 points, five rebounds and four blocks.
At 1 p.m. on Dec. 22 at the USA, the Lady Raiders will take on University of Louisiana-Monroe. Tech has played them twice since 2012, and per Tech Athletics, have won both games by over 40 points. The Warhawks are among the bottom teams in the Sun Belt conference, with a 1-5 record so far. Their only win this season was against Northwestern State, who was also defeated by the Lady Raiders. The Warhawk offense is led by Lauren Fitch, who according to SunBelt sports, is among the top-five scorers in the conference. Fitch, to open the season, put up 28 points against Tennessee Tech, and is averaging 16 points per game on the year.
The Red Raiders after the Warhawk matchup have a week’s rest, then come back to USA to face off against the University of Texas at San Antonio at noon on Dec. 29. University of Texas at San Antonio is currently 3-4. Their offense is funneled through Adryana Quezada, who averages 12 points per game, according to ESPN. Since 1998, The Lady Raiders have played and defeated the Roadrunners three times all by double digit margins, according to Tech Athletics.
The last game of the Lady Raiders’ homestand, and the first game of conference play will be against Iowa State at 7 p.m. on Jan. 3 at USA. In 2018 alone, the Lady Raiders played Iowa state three different times and lost all three matchups. Their offense is focused on a 6’0 tall Iowa native, Ashley Joens. Joens averages 23.5 points per game, which tops all of the Big 12 players. She also gets to the line frequently, averaging almost 10 more free throws per game than the next highest player, according to Big12sports. Iowa is currently sitting in the middle of the Big 12 conference, with a 5-1 record.
Texas Tech women’s basketball will travel to Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth to play Texas Christian University at 6:30 p.m on Jan. 8. Last year, The Lady Raiders played TCU twice and lost both times. This year, TCU is second in the conference, and so far, they are undefeated at 6-0. Although 6-0, they rank at the bottom of the conference offensively, averaging over 100 points fewer than any other team in the conference, per Big12sports. They are led by the 14th leading scorer in the conference, junior guard Lauren Heard, who is averaging 14.2 points per game.
Three days later, the Lady Raiders will return home to face Kansas State at United Supermarkets Arena at 3 p.m. on Jan. 11. The Wildcats are led by Christianna Carr, who averages 15.5 points per game, ranking 11th in the Big 12, according to Big12sports. The Lady Raiders played against Kansas State twice last year, and lost both games, according to Tech Athletics. Kansas State is sitting in the bottom half of the Big 12 conference, with four wins and three losses so far on the season.
