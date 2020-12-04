Texas Tech women’s basketball will host Rice at 6 p.m. on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena for their third game of the season.
The 2020 Lady Raiders
The Lady Raider basketball team is off to a good start with two wins to kick off the season.
Around the conference, Tech is one of six teams to be unbeaten as of Dec. 4 (Iowa State, Texas, West Virginia, Baylor, Oklahoma State).
The Gerlich-led Lady Raiders will welcome Rice, who also has yet to lose a game this season.
Both teams are off to a good start on the year; Rice most recently defeated Houston Baptist by 29, and the Lady Raiders just defeated the same Houston Baptist squad by 17.
Tech, on the offensive end, is led by senior guard Vivian Gray, who has showed her scoring prowess already, averaging 24 points through two games, the most from a Lady Raider newcomer in four years, per Tech Athletics.
At the point, junior guard Chrislyn Carr is seeking her 1000th point as a Lady Raider; she currently sits at 985.
Tech boasts a number of additional scorers as well, including the most efficient scorer in the conference, sophomore Alexis Tucker, who has only missed five field goals on 16 attempts so far, per Big 12 sports. Tucker, Gray and senior Lexi Gordon all break the top-15 in the Big 12 in terms of scoring heading into Saturday’s matchup.
The 2020 Owls
Heading into this season, Rice returned four starters from last year’s conference-leading, 21-8 team. Rice is led by head coach Tina Langley, who is in her fifth season in the position.
On the court, USA Co-Preseason Player of the Year Nancy Mulkey has dominated through her first two games. The senior averages 18 points and nine boards per game so far. Last game, she finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds.
In the same game, Houston Baptist showed its prowess both inside and out, shooting just under 50 percent from beyond the arc (7-15) and an efficient 34-70 from the field.
Rice will look to keep its momentum going on Saturday.
Lady Raiders vs. Rice: The Series
Despite being in different conferences, these two teams have quite the history. In fact, Saturday’s matchup will be their 38th meeting dating back to 1982, according to Tech Athletics. However, Tech has dominated the series with 33 wins to Rice’s four.
The majority of the matchups have mostly been much earlier in the Lady Raiders’ history, with the most recent game being in 2005. Rice took the victory to snap a former, 22-game winning streak over the Owls.
15 years later, the two teams will meet again in Lubbock.
Media:
The matchup between Tech and Rice will be live on ESPN+.
