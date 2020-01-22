The Texas Tech women's basketball team will return to United Supermarkets Arena after a two-game road trip to play Oklahoma at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
After losing three-straight conference games, the Lady Raiders are looking to upset a Lady Sooner team that is ranked top-three in the conference.
Some key scorers for the Lady Raiders are in the process of trying to regain their consistency. The leading scorer for the Lady Raiders, senior forward Brittany Brewer who averages 15.3 points per game on the season, has been slightly below her average in the past few games.
Historically, Brewer has been phenomenal against the Lady Sooners; in their last matchup, she finished with a career-high 40 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Lady Raiders to a victory, according to Tech Athletics.
Some other major components on the rise for the Lady Raiders are 2018-19 Big 12 Freshman of the Year Chrislyn Carr and UCONN transfer junior Lexi Gordon. Carr has ramped up her scoring as of late, tallying double-digit scoring performances in 12 of her last 14 outings, according to Tech Athletics. Carr also is ranked seventh in the conference in three-pointers made at 2.20 per game.
Gordon has been versatile for the Lady Raiders. Against TCU, Gordon had 15 rebounds, and against Kansas, she had nearly half of her teams’ points entering halftime. Gordon is one of a handful of players in the conference that have recorded a 30-point performance, and also ranks in the top 15 in both defensive and offensive rebounds.
The Lady Raiders’ opponent, Oklahoma, is currently 3-2 in conference play, and 10-7 overall. Despite their seven losses, they have defeated a number of good teams including the number 17 ranked team in the country, West Virginia, by 24 points. They have also beaten Iowa State, a team the Lady Raiders lost against, and TCU, a team that the Lady Raiders defeated.
The Lady Sooners' offense is led by one of the best perennial marksmen in the country, sophomore Taylor Robertson. Robertson, in conference play, leads all teams in scoring with 22.8 points per game, according to NCAA Statistics. She also leads the nation in three-pointers attempted, while maintaining the fifth-highest success rate in the country.
As a team, Oklahoma averages 77.4 points per game, which ranks third in the Big 12 and 19th in the nation, according to Tech Athletics.
This will be the 62nd time the Lady Raiders and the Lady Sooners have met, and Tech has won the last two of those contests. In their last 32 matches overall, however, Tech has only won seven.
In their return to the United Supermarkets Arena, the Lady Raiders look to slow down one of the best offenses in the nation as they face Oklahoma.
