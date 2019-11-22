The Texas Tech women’s basketball team won their third game in a row, taking a 79-49 victory over Northwestern State Friday in United Supermarkets Arena.
The starting lineup for the Lady Raiders remained the same with freshman guard Alexis Tucker, sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr, junior guard Sydney Goodson, junior guard Jo'Nah Johnson and senior forward Brittany Brewer.
With 22 assists on 29 made shots, the Lady Raiders spread the ball around fluently. Head coach Marlene Stollings explained how ball movement helped them succeed.
“Selfishness is just not part of our culture," Stollings said. "Sharing the ball is a part of our identity and that's just how we want to play.”
Both teams came out of the gate as both the Lady Raiders and the Lady Demons both showed trap defenses and looked to force the opposition into quick turnovers. Early on, it appeared that whoever took care of the ball the best would win the game.
The Lady Raiders came out defensively forcing five turnovers halfway through the first quarter. On the other end, Goodson entered the game coming off of her career-high scoring performance. Goodson hit a pair of three-pointers early to give the Lady Raiders a 21-6 lead near the end of the quarter.
The defense prevailed for the Lady Raiders as they concluded the first quarter stealing the ball from Northwestern State. The Lady Raiders forced eight turnovers in the first quarter alone to stretch the lead 22-14.
The second quarter was much of the same, as Tech forced another turnover straight off of the initial inbound pass. Fouled on the other end to prevent a fastbreak, Tucker still capitalized on the strong defensive effort by drilling a deep two-pointer.
The Lady Raiders also were dominant on the boards in the first half. Out-rebounding their opponents 28-16, with all but one player who entered the game recording at least one rebound.
As the quarter progressed, both teams called off their trap defenses and navigated into a half-court game. The Lady Raiders did not allow a Lady Demon point for nearly three minutes.
A 14-3 Lady Raider run gave them a lead of 40-19 nearing the end of the second period. Their defense in the first half forced 17 turnovers, which led to points on the other end of the court. The Lady Raiders ended the half and headed to the locker room winning 48-21.
Through the first half, Brittany Brewer recorded 15 points as Goodson was not far behind with 12 points.
The third period began with a quick layup by Brewer. The third quarter was hers offensively, as she scored over half of the Lady Raiders' third-period points alone. In response, Northwestern State mixed defenses, but the Lady Raiders showed poise as they continued to find looks on the inside.
To continue off of the defensive first half, the Lady Raiders continued to show trap pressure well into the third quarter. As the quarter went on, the Lady Raiders managed to keep their lead, and went on to wrap it up 63-37.
The Lady Raiders entered the fourth quarter with just four shots that did not come off an assist. Their team basketball and passing ability were evident as they continue to be ranked among the top passing teams in the nation.
Although the Lady Raider three-pointer percentage was not as good as the previous games, they found success on the inside with 36 points in the paint.
Stollings’ team remained to have a presence on defense entering the fourth, as they forced several shot-clock violations.
Offensively, the Lady Raiders countered the Northwestern State defense by finding their way in the paint all quarter. Andrayah Adams showcased her abilities on several drives to give Tech a 71-49 lead halfway through the fourth.
The fourth quarter concluded with a series of Lady Raider stops on their way to a 79-49 victory over the Northwestern State Lady Demons.
This win marks the first 3-0 start since Stollings was hired as Tech's head coach and the best start since the Lady Raiders' 2015-16 season.
The Lady Raiders look to continue their winning streak against the Fort Wayne Lady Mastodons next Friday, in their first away game of the season.
