The Texas Tech women’s basketball team won its first game of the season against Sam Houston State, 99-57, at United Supermarkets Arena on Thursday.
The starting lineup for the Lady Raiders included sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr, junior guard Sydney Goodson, junior guard Jo'Nah Johnson, junior guard Andrayah Adams, and senior forward Brittany Brewer.
“Getting stops and getting out in transition opened up a lot of stuff for us," head coach Marlene Stollings said. "That’s how we want to play, and it was generated from our defense and rebounding."
The Lady Raiders finished with 11 steals while keeping Sam Houston State to shoot 33 percent from the field. They also forced 21 turnovers and held the Bearkats to 17 combined points in the second half.
Offensively, the Lady Raiders made over half of their shots, shooting 52 percent from the field and finishing with 99 points.
The Lady Raiders' newcomers Johnson and freshman guard Alexis Tucker, who coach Stollings said she could not be more excited or proud of, took on the scoring load leading the game with 23 points each. Brewer followed with 17 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.
Both teams came out of the gates with a lot of stops and transition baskets in the first quarter. Sam Houston State's full-court press forced the game to speed up, which the Lady Raiders handled as they moved the ball around to find the open player. The passing showed in the stat sheet as they finished the game with 20 assists on 34 made field goals.
Both teams made short runs throughout the first quarter, as it concluded with a 22-21 finish. After a little over a minute of no points entering the second quarter, the Lady Raiders were sparked by a pair of made free throws from Tucker. Following Tucker's free throws, she and Johnson grabbed the scoring reigns as they combined for 16 of the team's 21 points in the second quarter.
With the teams continuing to trade baskets, Johnson tightened the point differential with a three-pointer to bring the Lady Raiders within two points. Sam Houston State answered with a short run to increase their lead and widen the gap with a score of 38-31. Tucker willed the Lady Raiders back, scoring three of the next five baskets to give the Raiders a 42-40 lead going into the half.
The third quarter sparked a change in the way the Lady Raiders were playing. Coach Stollings said that the team’s movement and rebounding played a vital part in their 21-6 run in the third quarter over Sam Houston State.
The Lady Raiders' defense helped the team grow a lead at the start of the third quarter as they did not allow Sam Houston State to score until nearly the six-minute mark. Steals, blocks, and boards were led by the paint-protecting Brewer who finished with a game-high eight blocks led the charge for the Lady Raiders in the third quarter. The Lady Raiders capitalized on these opportunities, as they registered 28 points off of turnovers and 18 total fast-break points on the night. The third quarter was capped off by a steal and transition layup by Johnson. The Lady Raiders gained a comfortable margin heading into the fourth with a 71-46 lead.
Although the game was not as fast-paced in the fourth quarter, the Lady Raiders remained consistent, shooting 15-17 from the free-throw line in the quarter. Their defense also remained intact, as they held Sam Houston State to just 11 points the whole quarter. Tech acquired its largest lead of the game with 2:06 to go in the fourth quarter, leading by 43 points.
Met with applause, the Lady Raiders won their first game of the season 99-57 over Sam Houston State.
The Lady Raiders will get back to work Monday at 6 p.m. in United Supermarkets Arena as Tech will face Florida A&M with a 1-0 record.
