After Sunday’s activity being delayed, the Texas Tech women’s golf team finished the first day in fourth place at the East/West Match Play on Monday.
The team shot an 8-under and will play for third place on Tuesday, according to a Tech Athletics news release. In the first round, Tech shot a 3-over 291 and followed with a 5-over 293 in the second round.
Junior Sofia Garcia led the team as she finished with a 4-under and nine birdies, according to the release. The Asuncion, Paraguay, native tied for second place and was one shot behind the leader after Monday.
Junior Louisa Brunt, who is competing only individually, finished Monday in sixth place with a 3-under in the first round and 2-over in the second round, according to the release. Sophomore Cecilie Nielsen tied for 12th place after finishing the first day with two 1-over rounds. Sophomore Anna Dong is one shot behind Nielsen in 13th place with a 3-over.
Freshman Gala Dumez finished her second collegiate tournament with a 7-over, finishing the day in 28th place, according to the release. Junior Amy Taylor shot an 11-over, which helped Tech rank fourth as a team.
The tournament will continue on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. where Tech and UC Davis will compete for the third place slot, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.