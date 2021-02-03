The Lady Raider basketball team welcomed Kansas State to United Supermarkets Arena on Wednesday in hopes of overcoming a three-game losing skid.
And that they did, knocking off Kansas State 83-75.
“Our kids just didn’t give up … They had a great look in their eyes and their faces,” Lady Raider head coach Gerlich said. “So much fight, they just had so much fight.”
After a back-and-forth start where neither team was able to get into rhythm, the Lady Raiders waited until the closing moments of the game to step on the gas.
A 19-0 run from regulation into overtime riddled the Lady Wildcats defenseless, as Tech put them away in crunch time.
Tech was bolstered by the breakout performance of Faye, who finished with her first career double-double and a career high 20 points.
Faye was huge for Tech on both sides of the ball, also notching two pivotal blocks.
On the boards, she had five offensive rebounds and 14 overall for Tech, also a career high.
But the scoring load was not all on Faye, with Gray scoring 28 points on an efficient 50 percent clip.
“Hadi from the get go was ready to go … Those rebounds she was getting in overtime and blocked shots were big time," Gerlich said. “Once Hadi has 15 points they have to guard her a little bit … them guarding her led to me getting more looks.”
Throughout three quarters of play, Kansas State seemed to have control of the game at all points. In fact, their largest lead of the game came in the fourth quarter when they went up 13 points.
They had a trio of scorers in Lee, Carr and Goodson that set the tone offensively. They combined for 50 of Kansas State’s 75 points.
Even with control of the game, Tech refused to go away. Every time Kansas State tried to pull away, the Lady Raiders came back with an answer.
The saving grace of Tech tonight was Murray, who hit three-straight threes including two back-to-back to keep the Lady Raiders’ hopes alive.
“She stepped up when we needed her and she did that tonight.” Said Gray about Murray’s scoring against Kansas State.
Murray finished with 15 points including five three pointers.
The Lady Raiders did a solid job distributing the ball against Kansas State, a point Gerlich harped on prior to the game.
Tech only had six shots unassisted against the Lady Wildcats.
“The stat that I am probably most proud of is the 22 assists on 29 buckets,” Gerlich said.
The turning point in the game came in regulation, as the Lady Raiders came back from down 10 to even the game at 71 apiece headed into overtime.
They kept momentum, and their two-way outburst snowballed into a 19-0 run that put them ahead double digits in overtime.
“I saw some kids dig deep and decide they want to win," Gerlich said.
The Lady Raiders will have a quick turnaround before they face off against Iowa State at 2 p.m. Feb. 6.
