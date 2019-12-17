The Texas Tech women’s basketball will look to improve to 8-0 against with a win against Prairie View A&M at noon on Tuesday, as they play at United Supermarkets Arena for the third consecutive game.
The Lady Raiders are coming into this game fresh off a victory over Houston Baptist. Although offensively the game was not the best statistically, the defense of Tech remained constant, as it has all season.
Throughout the year, Tech has held all of their opponents to 60 points or fewer, and less than 40 percent from the field. They are not shy about playing perimeter defense either, averaging 10.1 steals per game, which is second in the Big 12 conference, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
Offensively, the unselfishness of the Lady Raiders has been a cornerstone all season. Led by point guard Chrislyn Carr, who averages 5.9 assists per game, Tech as a team averages 20.3 assists per game, which is sixth in the country, according to the release. They often find teams throwing a variety of defenses at them, but their swift ball-movement often deters any defensive success.
Tech has played the Lady Panthers six times, and won all of their previous matchups. Although off to a rough start, the tough schedule of the Lady Panthers has made them a much tougher team than showcased on paper. Their offense revolves around the starting senior Bernesha Peters, who averages a little over 10 points per game.
With a win this afternoon, the Lady Raiders will go 8-0 for the sixth time and program history, and have the longest win streak since 2011.
