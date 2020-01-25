The Texas Tech women's basketball team is set to travel to Waco to take on No. 2 Baylor at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
After a thrilling overtime victory against Oklahoma, which was their second conference win on the season, the Lady Raiders are looking to upset a Lady Bears team that is ranked number two in the nation and could very well be ranked number one.
The Oklahoma victory brought about some newfound success within the depths of the Tech's roster. In only her second start of the season, a 29-point outing from junior guard Andrayah Adams helped propel the Lady Raiders to victory. Another versatile contributor, freshman guard Nailah Dillard, who has gone several games without playing time, also hit a number of clutch shots and defended the Lady Sooners’ best guards all evening.
The Tech offense throughout the season, however, has been headed by senior forward Brittany Brewer, who is averaging a double-double and defensively leads the nation in blocks. Coming off of a 24-point performance, sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr has been progressively getting better as the season rolls on. Not only has her scoring improved, but she still is among the top assist leaders at the conference.
Overall, the Lady Raider offense is scoring a lot of points, ranking 15th nationally with a 79.4 scoring average. Their scoring output is in part because of their multi-position versatility, the Lady Raiders have four players averaging double-figure scoring totals, per Tech Athletics.
The Lady Raiders’ opposition on Saturday is one of the best teams in the nation, only tallying one loss in 16 games. They are the number one team in the Big 12 conference, and also statistically lead the conference in scoring offense, scoring defense, scoring margin and 13 other categories, per NCAA statistics.
Baylor's offense is relatively balanced with five players averaging double-figure scoring, but the backbone of their success stems from Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year, senior forward Lauren Cox. Cox is currently second in the conference in blocks and also top-5 in defensive rebounding.
Offensively, Baylor is funneled through their point guard, Didi Richards, who leads the Big 12 in assists with 5.1 per game, per NCAA statistics. From the outside, sharpshooter Juicy Landrum ranks second in the conference in three-point percentage and has broken a few shooting records throughout the season. Landrum against Arkansas State finished with 42 points and in the same game made 14 threes, an NCAA record.
Historically, these two teams have played since 1976 in 92 battles. Tech is currently winning the series with a 47-win advantage to Baylor’s 45 wins. The majority of those wins came early, however, because Tech has lost its last 21 games against the Bears.
In the two teams' last matchup, Carr finished with 25 points, Sydney Goodson finished with 16 points and Brewer finished with 13 points, according to Tech Athletics.
The Lady Raiders are preparing for their biggest matchup of the year against the best team in the conference and likely the nation, the number two ranked Lady Bears.
