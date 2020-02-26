The last three days in the Texas Tech women’s basketball program has been full of wins, historical accomplishments along with team and individual successes.
The string of achievements began in a three-point victory over Iowa State on Sunday, which marked the Lady Raiders’ first win on the road at Hilton Coliseum since 2002. Tech had also lost its last seven matchups against Iowa State as they had been struggling to edge the Lady Cyclones since 2017. A strong 27-point outing from senior forward Brittany Brewer and game-winning free throws from sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr ultimately surged them to a historic victory.
The next milestone in the series of events was an off-court honor, but still a record for the Lady Raider basketball program. On Tuesday morning, five members of the Tech women’s basketball team were named to the Academic All-Big 12 first team. The quintet of Brittany Brewer, Andrayah Adams, Chrislyn Carr, Sydney Goodson and Lexi Gordon all achieved this honor. This was the first time in the history of the program five Lady Raiders have been part of the Academic All-Big 12 first team.
The final accolade was an individual achievement. On the same Tuesday morning, Brewer was named a top-10 semifinalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. Her dominant interior presence and shot-blocking ability have propelled her to be deemed one of the premier defenders in the nation.
Brewer ranks second in the nation in blocks with 111 on the season, averaging 4.4 per game, according to NCAA Statistics. She exemplified her defensive prowess in a game against Louisiana-Monroe where she had an NCAA single-game record-tying 16-block performance. She also recently surpassed Cisti Greenwalt to become the program leader in single-season blocks. Brewer is the Lady Raiders’ defensive anchor down low.
The winner of the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award will ultimately be decided on April fourth.
The Lady Raiders have had a special start to their week. They will look to maintain momentum and win in their match against Oklahoma State on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.