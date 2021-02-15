Texas Tech Women's Basketball vs. Florida A&M

Freshman guard Alexis Tucker shoots a free throw during the Texas Tech vs. Florida Agricultural and Mechanical women's basketball game. The Lady Raiders defeated the Rattlers 98-60 in the United Supermarkets Arena at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2019.

 Kinley Robinson

The Lady Raiders' game against Oklahoma, originally slated for Wednesday evening, has been postponed, according to a release from Tech Athletics. Information on the rescheduling of the matchup will be released in the future, when available. 

