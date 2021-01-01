The Lady Raiders will return to action Saturday against Oklahoma State in hopes of winning their second conference game. The game at Gallagher-lba Arena will tip off at 6:30 p.m.
So far, Texas Tech has come out of the gates with a 6-1 overall start and a 1-1 start in Big 12 play. Their singular loss came at the hands of No. 7 Baylor, which they immediately followed with a conference victory over TCU.
Now, in their third conference match, the Lady Raiders will visit the 6-2 Cowgirls at Gallagher-lba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The matchup goes beyond a mere basketball game, as there are numerous headlines for this weekend’s matchup between Tech and Oklahoma State.
Tech’s leading scorer, senior Vivian Gray, transferred from Oklahoma State prior to the season. As a Cowgirl, Gray set numerous records across many facets of the game, while leading Oklahoma State while she was there. Her new running mate, junior Bryn Gerlich, also transferred from Oklahoma State along with Gray.
The two make up an integral part to Tech’s success and will make their return to Stillwater for the first time on Saturday.
Oklahoma State has begun conference play with a solid 2-0 start over Oklahoma and West Virginia.
At the helm for the Cowgirls is senior forward Natasha Mack, who averages 17.4 points and 9.9 rebounds, according to Big 12 stats. She’s one of the best two-way forwards in the country, as she also has a nation-leading 27 blocks on the year.
In the back court, Ja’Mee Asberry controls the offense from the point, leading their program with 3.4 assists per game, according to Oklahoma State Athletics.
Despite the two, Oklahoma State ranks second to last in the conference in scoring offense; they are anchored by their strong defense behind Mack, which only allows 61 points per game.
Saturday should be a great matchup for both teams, as Tech excels on the offensive side of the ball, scoring 74 points per game, according to Big 12 Stats.
Their scoring is led by Gray and senior forward Lexi Gordon, who is averaging over 20 points per game in her past three outings.
The tandem is the only pair in the conference to average over 15 points per game, according to Tech Athletics.
Those watching can look forward to an established battle this weekend, as the two programs will meet for the 67th time on Saturday, according to Tech Athletics. With 35 wins, Tech leads the series overall.
However, the Red Raiders will still be looking for their first win at Gallagher-Iba in seven years.
For those looking to watch the game remotely, Big 12 Now on ESPN+ will stream the game, and it will also be available on 107.7 FM.
