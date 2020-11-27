The Lady Raiders will look to remain undefeated after a strong season-opening victory against UTRGV.
Texas Tech women’s basketball will welcome Houston Baptist to United Supermarkets Arena at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
A Strong Start For Tech
After a 33-point season-opening victory, the Lady Raiders showcased their vast offensive arsenal sparked by senior forward Vivian Gray.
The Oklahoma State transfer garnered 24 points and eight rebounds in her Lady Raider debut. To her side was sophomore Alexis Tucker and senior Lexi Gordon, who both finished with 18 points.
The scoring went down the line, as five Lady Raiders finished in double digits.
The scoring output was backed with efficiency; on 66 shot attempts, Tech finished the afternoon shooting 50 percent from the field.
Defensively, Tech had sound rotations and showed a man-to-man concept the majority of the game, which held UTRGV to a mere 37 percent on the game. They also forced 17 turnovers which were converted into 18 points.
Tech vs. Houston Baptist: The Series
The matchup between the Lady Raiders and Houston Baptist will be the fifth matchup in program history dating back to 2011, according to Tech Athletics. All matches have been played in Lubbock.
Tech holds a sound, four-victory lead over Houston Baptist, winning the last four contests.
Despite the lopsidedness of the series, there have been some close matches, including last season’s single-digit victory for Tech.
In the game, a freshman Tucker tallied 16 points en route to a 59-51 Tech victory.
Houston Baptist
Houston Baptist is led by eighth-year head coach Donna Finnie, who has a 74-130 record since taking the reins.
The Huskies had a rough start to the current season, losing by 29 points to Rice.
Despite the loss, Houston Baptist has a number of talented returners this year.
On the perimeter, the leading freshman scorer in the Southland Conference in 2019, Timia Jefferson, is back for the Huskies.
But the work for Houston Baptist is done on the interior.
Six-foot-four center Abbey Sutherland scored 15 points in her senior debut for the Huskies.
She is joined by six-foot-three forward Marilyn Nzoiwu, who anchored the Houston Baptist defense last season; she led the team in rebounds and blocks.
Houston Baptist will look to bounce back against Tech in search of their first win of the season on Saturday.
