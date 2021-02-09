Texas Tech women’s basketball will open a two-game home stand against No. 7 Baylor at 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening at United Supermarkets Arena.
The 2021 Lady Raiders:
Tech is looking to bounce back after a 93-73 defeat at the hands of Iowa State last Saturday. Despite the loss, the Lady Raiders’ two leading scorers, senior Vivian Gray and senior Lexi Gordon.
The duo has been the steadfast source of offense for Tech throughout the season, both cracking the top-15 in conference scoring; Gray lands in the fifth spot in the Big 12 with 19.74 points per game, according to Big 12 State, and Gordon ranks 13th, averaging 15.63 points.
Aside from Gordon and Gray, Tech has had a flurry of players step up over the past stretch of games. Senior guard Maka Jackson, junior guard Najé Murray and freshman Khadija Faye have all had explosive and meaningful playing time of late.
Against Kansas State, the first game of February for Tech, Faye garnered a career-high 20 points and 14 rebounds, according to Tech Athletics. Defensively she has also made an impact for Tech, ranking ninth in the conference with just under one block per game.
Jackson and Murray have both increased their output as well. Murray is shooting 41 percent from behind the arc in conference play, including an explosive five three pointers against Kansas State, according to Tech Athletics.
Jackson has improved her scoring as well, becoming a steady double-digit scorer and improving her confidence each game.
As a team, the Lady Raiders rank sixth in the conference with a 9-10 overall record and a 4-9 conference record.
The 2021 Lady Bears:
Baylor will enter the matchup ranked No. 7 in the country after a flurry of impressive performances.
The Lady Bears currently sit atop the conference rankings with a 14-2 overall record and a 9-1 conference record. Their only conference loss came at the hands of Iowa State, who defeated them by four points mid-January.
Since, Baylor has won six-straight matchups led by the scoring and interior prowess of junior forward NaLyssa Smith.
Smith ranks top 10 in the Big 12 in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage and also assists, according to Big 12 Stats, she is the core of a well-rounded Baylor squad.
As it stands, the Lady Bears are dominating the conference statistically.
Ranking first in scoring offense, scoring defense, scoring margin and over 10 other categories, Baylor has been a powerhouse all year.
Tech, Baylor history:
The Tech, Baylor rivalry is nearing the century mark, as Wednesday’s matchup will be the 96th meeting between the two teams, according to Tech Athletics.
The series is close, with the Lady Bears leading with 48 wins to Tech’s 47.
The most recent matchup took place in December, when Baylor doubled-up on the Lady Raiders and won 91-45.
Tech struggled on both ends of the court, but mainly on offense, where Gray was the only player to score above double digits for Tech with 18 points on the night.
The Lady Raiders will look to even the season series on Wednesday, this time on their home floor.
Media:
The matchup between Tech and Baylor will be available to stream on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. 107.7 FM will also have the call on the radio.
