The Lady Raiders will look to maintain momentum on the road to take on Kansas at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
The Lady Raiders are coming off of their biggest win of the season over No. 20 Texas.
The long-standing scoring leaders of Tech, senior duo Vivian Gray and Lexi Gordon, are one of the highest-scoring duos in the country.
Gray’s 20 points per game is the highest on Tech’s roster, and Gordon trails with 17.6.
However, both Gordon and Gray have had their off nights, and on those given nights, two talents have risen to the occasion for the Lady Raiders.
Enter junior guard Naje Murray and senior guard Maka Jackson.
The two have made the most of their increased playing time, combining for 24 and 29 points in their last couple outings, according to Tech Athletics.
They have brought to the team an energy that helps everybody out, Gray said in a news conference following the game. Since, the Lady Raiders’ confidence has grown.
Against the Mountaineers, Murray garnered a career-high 18 points. But there was more to the game than just a career high. It was a pivotal loss for Tech.
After the loss, Murray said the team got together and decided they would move forward with a successful future, and in every game, they would win, or lose giving everything they have, she said.
The Lady Raiders will travel on Wednesday to the 5-4 Jayhawks, who have one conference win and a pair of conference losses.
However, their losses have both been extremely narrow, including a seven-point loss to Texas and a three-point loss to TCU.
The Horned Frog offense is led by Holly Kersgieter, whose 17.1 points per game is good for No. 8 in the conference, according to Tech Athletics.
The bulk of her offense comes from efficient shooting from beyond the arc, ranking third in the league in percentage at 39 percent.
The anchor of Kansas’ post-game resides in Loanna Chatzileoni, who ranks fifth in the conference in rebounding with just over nine per game.
As a whole, the Jayhawks are relentless on the boards, with only one team out rebounding them on the season.
The meeting between Tech and Kansas will be their 36th, with the Lady Raiders winning seven of the last 10 matchups.
The Lady Raiders won the most recent matchup last season in a dominant fashion, 89-72.
Their offense came on the back of a junior Gordon, who finished with 19 points on the game to lead both teams.
Despite a fluid and evolving offense, the Lady Raiders’ struggles reside on the defensive side of the ball.
They currently rank eighth in the conference in scoring defense, allowing 69 opposing points per game, according to NcaaStatistics. They rank seventh in field goal percentage defense as well.
They have shown flashes of solid defense, though. Against the sixth-ranked offense in the conference, Oklahoma, the Lady Raiders held them under double digits for the entirety of the third frame.
In their last outing against No. 21 Texas, the Lady Raiders held the third-ranked Longhorn offense to 16 consecutive misses from the field.
Their defensive lapses mostly stem from poor rotations, whether on closeouts or help-side defense. However, solid shot-blocking from Gray, who leads the team with 19, and freshman forward Khadija Faye, has assisted them a bit on the defensive side of the ball.
