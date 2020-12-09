The Lady Raiders are set to host Angelo State at noon on Wednesday after a loss against Rice one game prior.
Their first loss came at the hands of a sound Commodore team that got good looks all night, and made the most of their opportunities.
The Lady Raiders struggled on offense last game, with their leading scorer on the season, senior forward Vivian Gray, finishing the game without making a field goal.
However, the game could be seen as a stepping stone for Tech, who, in Gray’s absence, saw a host of scorers step up to the plate.
Senior forward Lexi Gordon had her season-high with 21 points alongside junior guard Chrislyn Carr, who also had her career high with 18 points.
Andrayah Adams also made her return to the court for her first game of the year for Tech, but played limited minutes to try and get her wind back.
Tech will try and return to its typical gameplay of high-powered offense against Angelo State.
Overall, Tech has played a sound slate of basketball so far, holding their opponents to 62 points per game while they give out 73, according to Tech Athletics.
Their aggressiveness on offense has also led to them getting to the free throw line, where they shoot the second-highest percentage in the conference, according to the league’s website.
Tech will face a fresh Angelo State squad on Wednesday that has yet to play a game on the season yet.
However, they have three members of their team that finished with an 18-10 record last season, according to Angelosports.
Sophomore guard Sawyer Lloyd, sophomore forward Samantha Rocha and senior guard Lana Marov will all be looking to lead Angelo State this year.
Lloyd was the team’s third-leading scorer last season, tallying 11 points per game, according to Angelosports. Marov anchored the paint with 6 rebounds per game and Rocha is an all-around threat for the Belles.
The last time both teams met rolled in favor of the Lady Raiders, who emerged victorious by a score of 73-51 in 2013, according to Tech Athletics. Angelo State’s most recent win against Tech came in 1975.
The Lady Raiders will look to bounce back and return to winning form on Wednesday afternoon.
The game will be available for stream on ESPN+
