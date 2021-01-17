The Lady Raiders earned their biggest win in the Gerlich-era with a 74-66 win over No. 21-ranked Texas on Sunday afternoon.
“I thought I saw a look in their eyes that they believe they could win.” said Lady Raider head coach Krista Gerlich.
To begin the game, Tech went with a starting lineup of senior guard Maka Jackson, junior guard Naje Murray, senior forward Lexi Gordon, senior forward Vivian Gray and freshman center Khadija Faye.
The Lady Raiders jumped out to a quick start behind a pair of jumpers from Jackson and Gordon.
Texas accepted the task, and ran stride for stride with Tech out of the gates.
Midway through the opening frame, Tech began having trouble taking care of the ball. Three turnovers in two minutes plagued the Lady Raiders, leaving them scoreless for nearly three minutes of play.
On the other end, the Longhorns took advantage, opening up a 6-0 run on Tech.
Despite the run, Tech chipped back into the game and brought it to 10-9 with three minutes left in the frame.
Both teams were playing about even, hovering around 45 percent from the field.
A Vivian Gray jumper brought Tech within two points of Texas halfway through the second quarter.
They did it without having made a single three pointer to that point, they were 0-5.
A two-minute scoring drought by Texas on one end, and Tech shooting 3 for 3 on the other end brought the game even at 26.
Tech’s defense was also forcing a flurry of turnovers; Texas had four turnovers in three minutes of play with the first half winding down.
Tech continued its momentum into its largest lead of the first half at 33-28.
Out of the halftime break, Tech stayed hot and opened up a 10-point lead. Junior Naje Murray hit Tech’s first three of the game prior to Texas calling a timeout to halt the run.
Gray kept Tech’s momentum going, with 17 points halfway through the third quarter.
At the same timestamp, Texas went on another scoring drought of over two minutes.
Tech was unable to capitalize, though, and the Longhorns quickly broke out of the slump with numerous free throws that brought them within four.
Texas was, at the end of the third, 0 for their last 13 from the field, but Tech could not get their offense going or keep them off of the free throw line to put them away.
Faye took the lid off the basket for Tech with an offensive rebound, and-one.
Three minutes into the fourth quarter, Gordon hit a huge three as the Lady Raiders looked for a spark to bring home the win over No. 21 Texas.
Both teams started trading baskets with the quarter winding down.
Texas caught fire with three minutes left in the game, making three field goals in a row to spur a small run.
Much like the situation Texas was in in the third quarter, Tech dove into a shooting slump but was kept afloat by free throw shooting.
A three-point play by Gray spurred a Tech efficiency burst, where they made three field goals in a row to increase their lead by seven with 33 seconds left in the game.
The Lady Raiders rode the wave until the final horn, winning over Texas for the first time in 14 matches.
Key Takeaways:
Jackson was inserted into the starting lineup for Gerlich against Texas. She finished with an efficient 11 points and an even more efficient, 5-6 stand from the freethrow line.
Per usual, Gray led the game in terms of scoring for Tech, garnering 24 points on the afternoon. But following the game, Gray thought about the impact it had on the team.
“This is just evidence that we can be competitive in the Big 12.” Gray said.
Murray, who finished with 13 points, also had an improved mindset.
“We decided after the West Virginia game that we weren’t going to lose to anybody else.” Murray said.
The Lady Raiders continued their top-tier freethrow shooting, making 24 of their 30 attempts.
“We had people stepping up at the free throw line and being really mentally tough.” Gerlich said.
In line with Gray, Gerlich explained the win over Texas held more weight than just an average win.
“Its going to help in recruiting, that’s for sure.” Gerlich said. “It also established a mindset. We can no longer be thought of as the bottom of the Big 12 … We have to be contenders.”
