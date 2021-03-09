The annual Big 12 women's basketball Tournament is upon us, and the conference released its brackets.
The first round will see the seventh-seeded Lady Raiders take on the 10th-seeded Kansas State Lady Wildcats at 8 p.m. Thursday evening, according to the release. The game will take place at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.
Tech and Kansas State played twice in the regular season, with Tech taking one matchup and the Lady Wildcats taking the other.
The game will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, and tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com, according to Tech Athletics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.