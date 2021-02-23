Tech women’s basketball (8-9, 5-7) is aiming to complete a season sweep over Kansas State on the road Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
But the game carries more baggage than a season sweep, as the Lady Raiders have not won a game in Manhattan since 2015.
In fact, through 39 matchups, Tech has only won six in Kansas State territory, according to Tech Athletics, but the time is now for the momentous Lady Raiders.
Coming off a career day from senior guard Vivian Gray, who scored her highest point total ever with 38 points against Kansas, and junior guard Bryn Gerlich, who also had a career high 12 points, Tech is looking to notch back-to-back wins.
The game is also big for Lady Raider head coach Krista Gerlich, who is one win away from her 300th career win, according to Tech Athletics.
As a unit, Tech is really starting to buy into what Gerlich has preached on the offensive side of the ball in terms of passing.
In their past two games, Tech has garnered a combined 37 assists, according to ESPN, the highest two-game total since non-conference play over three months ago.
With the puzzle pieces seeming to fall in place near the end of the season, Tech will look to finish off conference play on a high note, as they have only one game remaining following their trip to Manhattan.
The Lady Wildcats have had a rough time in conference play, winning only one game to go along with 12 losses on the season.
They will come into the matchup against Tech having dropped two games in a row to both Texas and Oklahoma State.
But despite the suboptimal record, Kansas State still has its individual talents.
One of which resides in center Akoya Lee, who ranks among the top-10 in Big 12 scoring, blocks and rebounds.
Her six-foot-six frame makes for trouble on the interior for opponents. In Lee’s last contest against Tech, she finished with 19 points to lead her team.
But the Lady Wildcat focal point is not on the offensive end.
Their smoldering defense ranks No. 3 in the Big 12 in field goal percentage defense, according to Big 12 Stats. They have forced opponents to an average shot percentage of less than 40 percent all year long.
They also rank second only to Oklahoma State in blocked shots per game, averaging nearly five.
For Tech, the goal is to put together two wins in-a-row; for Kansas State, the goal is to end a losing skid.
The two will match up for the second time in hopes of completing their respective objectives on Wednesday night.
