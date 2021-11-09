The Texas Tech women’s basketball team will open its season at home against Southeastern Louisiana at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11.
Last season, the Lady Raiders finished with an overall record of 10-15 and a conference record of 5-13, according to Tech Athletics. They ended their season in the first round of the Big 12 tournament, losing 75-65 to Kansas State.
Current-senior forward Vivian Gray led the team last season in points, rebounds, steals and blocks, according to Tech Athletics. She scored 495 points, completed 205 rebounds, 34 steals and 41 blocks.
Gray was named an honorable mention All-American for the third time in her career last season, according to Tech Athletics. She was selected for First Team All-Big 12, making her the only active Big 12 Player to have earned the honor three times.
This is head coach Krista Gerlich’s second season with the Lady Raiders. Coach Gerlich said she has seen the differences between this season’s roster versus last season’s.
“I think it’ll look a lot different to be quite honest,” Gerlich said. “I think that we can be able to play at a faster pace and move the ball a little bit better. I think we’ll have a dominant inside game and we’re striving to be a good defensive basketball team.”
Southeastern Louisiana finished last season with an overall record of 11-8 and a conference record of 10-5, according to Southeastern Louisiana Athletics. They reached the Southland tournament semifinals, ultimately losing to Sam Houston 79-77.
Last season, current-senior guard/forward Morgan Carrier led the team in points with 233, according to Southeastern Louisiana Athletics. Carrier averaged 12.3 points per game.
Last year’s sophomores stepped up last season, with forward Natalie Kelly leading the team with 114 rebounds and guard Cierra Cunningham completing 60 assists.
Coach Gerlich said her team is developing a plan to compete with Southeastern Louisiana.
“I mean, Southeastern Louisiana is going to be really athletic,” Gerlich said. “They’re a really good team and we’re going to have to really battle their athleticism early because their guards are really quick, and they play at a fast pace. Even though we want to play at a fast pace, we don’t want to get into a track meet with them, that’s for sure.”
Fans can watch these two teams go head-to-head on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
