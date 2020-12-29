The Lady Raiders defeated Incarnate Word on Tuesday afternoon in United Supermarkets Arena 100-47 after a stellar outing on both ends of the ball.
Starters for the Lady Raiders:
The Lady Raiders’ starting five was junior forward Bryn Gerlich, sophomore forward Alexis Tucker, senior forward Vivian Gray, junior guard Naje Murray and senior guard Lexi Gordon.
Play-By-Play
Tech started off with an offense bolstered by an efficient, early spark from Gray. A perfect three-for-three from the field gave Gray Tech’s first six points of the game.
Tech did, however, struggle with turnovers, with three in the first five minutes of gameplay.
On the defensive end, the Lady Raiders were locked in on defense, containing Incarnate Word and holding them to a three-minute scoring drought as a result of their fast rotating 2-3 zone defense.
This fueled Tech’s first double-digit lead, outscoring Incarnate Word 19-9 after one quarter.
The Lady Raiders kept firing in the second with a clear-cut game plan to score in the paint. The majority of plays gave priority to their post play, as Tech had a clear-cut size advantage over Incarnate Word.
At the four-minute mark of the second quarter, 16 of Tech’s 27 points came from the interior, with five of their 27 coming from the free throw line as a result of their interior aggressiveness as well.
With the second quarter continuing, the Lady Raiders’ offense caught up with their defense and they really began to pull away.
Sparked by freshman forward Khadija Faye, who scored back-to-back field goals, Gordon and Gray kept it flowing with three-point shots of their own. In turn, Tech opened a 41-18 lead to enter halftime.
Three, three-point shots for Gordon began the third frame for Tech. The trio of trifectas gave Gordon her third 20-plus point game in a row.
Gordon by herself had more points (26) than Incarnate Word’s whole team (22) at the four-minute mark of the third quarter. She sparked yet another run for her team to give them a 61-22 lead at the same time stamp.
"The rim kept getting bigger so I just kept shooting it," Gordon said.
When Gordon and Gray, Tech’s leading scorers on the season, went to the bench, the Lady Raiders’ young bigs stepped up to the plate.
Faye and freshman forward Daija Powell showed why they belong with their prowess on both ends of the court. Faye, especially, had six points to go along with a trio of impressive blocks.
"One of our big emphasis was get the ball in the paint and develop our freshman posts," Gray said. "We know they can put the ball in the basket."
The Lady Raiders had 24 assists on 39 field goals for the afternoon.
Gordon had a season high with 28 points, Gray added a season-high 27 points, and Faye had a career high with 10 points as well.
The Lady Raiders were clicking all afternoon on offense, shooting 61 percent from the field on 63 shots, essentially earning them a century ark performance for the first time on the season in a victory over Incarnate Word.
"We just wanted to get the rust off, and I think we did a pretty good job with that," Gordon said.
