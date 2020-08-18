On Tuesday, the Lady Raiders hired their new head coach, Krista Gerlich, the former head coach at UT Arlington since 2013.
As a head coach for the Lady Mavs, Gerlich accumulated 289 wins, including a program-best 121 wins, according to UTA athletics. Between her first and second season, Gerlich spearheaded a program turnaround that increased the Lady Mavs’ wins from four wins to 17 in her first two seasons. It marked the second largest turnaround in Division I between the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.
In addition to being a winning coach at UT Arlington, Gerlich has a longstanding history at Texas Tech that includes both on-court and off-court honors.
Gerlich’s 126-game career at Tech left her with an assortment of accolades including an NCAA Championship, three All-Southwest Conference selections and she finished her career an all-time leader in Tech and the Southwest Conference three-point field goals made (220) and attempts (528), per Tech Athletics. She also finished her career with 553 assists, which was 71 more than the next-highest record and was a program record during her senior season.
Gerlich now has her jersey retired in United Supermarkets Arena.
One decade later, Gerlich joined Hall of Fame coach Marsha Sharp’s coaching staff as an assistant coach for the Lady Raiders for three seasons. Her tenure as an assistant coach at Tech included several NCAA Tournament appearances and three-straight seasons with 24 wins or more.
Gerlich then moved to West Texas A&M University where she spent seven seasons and finished with an overall 168-53 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.