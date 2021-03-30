The Lady Raiders golf team came in second place this past weekend at the Bruzzy Challenge at the Lantana Golf Club. Monday was their best day of the tournament.
After they entered Monday in fourth place, they slingshot themselves into second following strong performances from sophomore Anna Dong and junior Amy Taylor.
Taylor finished two-under par in the tournament, good for fifth place overall, while Taylor finished one-under to put her in a tie for ninth place. They were the only two Lady Raiders to finish individually in the top 10.
Junior Sofia Garcia did not attend the tournament.
Oklahoma State won the tournament outright while host school North Texas came in third place.
Tech will be in Stillwater, Oklahoma next on April 11-12 to compete in the Cowgirl Match Play. That competition will be their final tournament before the Big 12 Championships.
