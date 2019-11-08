The Texas Tech women’s tennis team finished its first day at the Thunderbird Invitational on Friday in Tempe, Arizona.
Sophomore Isa Di Laura paired up with Arizona State’s Savannah Slaysman for doubles play, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The duo picked up a 6-4 win against Mississippi State’s Magda Adaloglou and Valeria Nikolaev.
Freshman Lisa Mays and sophomore Nell Miller lost to Arizona State’s Ilze Hattingh and Sammi Hampton, 6-3, according to the release. Senior Reagan Collins and sophomore Kennedy Bridgforth lost, 6-4, to Mississippi State’s Emma Antonaki and Meredith Roberts.
In singles, Miller lost to No. 115 Magda Adaloglou 6-4, 6-3, according to the release. Bridgforth, Collins and Di Laura also fell to their opponents.
The team will start singles play at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday against Notre Dame with doubles to follow at noon against Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.