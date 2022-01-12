The Lady Raider basketball team fell to West Virginia 64-53 at 6 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the West Virginia University Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia.
The Lady Raiders were looking to bounce back after a close loss against Oklahoma State last Saturday, falling 57-55 at the end of regulation. Meanwhile, West Virginia was looking to secure its first Big 12 win.
After this loss, Tech now holds a conference record of 1-3 and an overall record of 8-7, its sole conference win being against No. 9 Texas.
The game got off to a relatively slow start. In the first six minutes of the game, the only set of points on the board were due to an early layup by the Mountaineers.
The Lady Raiders found their rhythm near the end of the first quarter, scoring eight points to end the half. West Virginia maintained its lead, ending the quarter with nine points.
Tech junior forward Bryn Gerlich and West Virginia junior guard KK Deans each led their respected teams with three points by the end of the initial ten minutes.
At the beginning of the second quarter, Tech claimed their first lead of the game, but it did not last long.
West Virginia went on a 6-0 run in just two minutes, making the score 15-10. About halfway through the quarter, the Mountaineers held a seven-point lead against Tech.
At the end of the half, the Lady Raiders trailed 29-22.
Senior guard Vivian Gray led her team with five points, while freshman guard JJ Quinerly of West Virginia led the Mountaineers with nine points.
The third quarter was a turning point for the Lady Raiders.
Tech went on an 8-0 run until the fifth minute of the third quarter, claiming the lead for the second time tonight.
As the clock ticked down, the two teams were neck-and-neck, and continued to fight for the lead.
Tech won the third quarter battle with a 46-45 lead.
While the fourth quarter was filled with aggressiveness on both sides of the court, the Mountaineers came out victorious with a 64-53 win against the Lady Raiders.
Gray led both teams in points with 16, while senior guard Lexy Hightower trailed behind with 11.
The Lady Raiders will return home to face No. 25 Kansas State on Saturday at 2 p.m.
