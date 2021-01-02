The Texas Tech women’s basketball team travelled to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to take on the 6-2 (2-0 in Big 12) Oklahoma State women’s squad. This matchup was the 47th meeting between the two rival Big 12 schools with Oklahoma State leading the series 35-31.
The Cowgirls took over in every facet of the game from the start of the game and handed Tech their third loss of the season with a final score of 75-48.
The Lady Raiders moved to 6-3 overall with a conference record of 1-2 (6th in the Big 12) while Oklahoma State extended their overall record to 7-2 and a conference standing of 3-0 (T-1st in the Big 12 with Baylor).
Offensively, Tech shot 19-65 (29.2 percent) from the field and 8-19 (42.1 percent) from three compared to Oklahoma State’s 28-72 (38.9 percent) from the field and 8-18 (44.4 percent) from three-point range.
The Lady Raiders out-rebounded the Cowgirls 48-47 tallying a total of 18 offensive rebounds and 30 defensive rebounds compared to their counterparts’ 18 offensive rebounds and 29 defensive rebounds. Both teams dished out a total of 11 assists.
The turnover totals would ultimately lead to Tech's demise as they would give the ball up a total of 21 times while OSU only turned the ball over 6 times.
Senior forward Vivian Gray led the way for the Lady Raiders recording a double-double with a packed stat-line of 12 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 3 blocks.
Senior guard Lexi Gordon matched Gray’s point total with 12, shooting 4-20 from the field. Oklahoma State’s Ja’Mee Asberry had a game-high 28 points to go along with 2 rebounds and 1 assist shooting 11-17 from the field and a perfect 6-6 from the three-point line.
The Lady Raiders will head to Norman, Oklahoma, this upcoming Wednesday, Jan. 6 to take on the Sooners. The game will air on ESPN+ and can be streamed via ‘gamecast’ on the ESPN application or website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.