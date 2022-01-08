The Lady Raider basketball team lost by a score 57-55 to Oklahoma State on Saturday Jan. 8 at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Tech moved to 8-6 overall with the loss and 1-2 in Big 12 play.
The game got out to a relative slow start for both teams, but the teams were knotted at six around the midpoint of the first quarter.
The Cowgirls began to gain some momentum with a couple quick buckets in transition which helped them to a 10-8 lead.
Oklahoma State frustrated the Lady Raiders throughout the rest of the first quarter as Tech committed four turnovers in the period.
The Cowgirl lead fell to 16-12 as the first quarter came to a close.
Oklahoma State continued building momentum and a lead in the second quarter which came to a climax with a layup and a foul for Oklahoma State forward Taylen Collins which extended the lead to 28-19.
The Lady Raiders fought back with a 5-2 scoring run that was capped off by a three-pointer from senior guard Lexy Hightower which trimmed the deficit to 30-24.
Oklahoma State closed out the half with a buzzer-beating three-pointer from sophomore guard Lexy Keys that extended the lead to 35-25.
Early in the third quarter, the Lady Raiders cut the deficit to five points with the help of a five-point scoring run that included a mid-range jump shot from senior guard Vivian Gray and three-pointer from junior forward Bryn Gerlich.
Oklahoma State continued to build its lead by keeping the Lady Raider offense at bay and took a 45-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Raiders began to fight back with an adjustment defensively from head coach Krista Gerlich.
Gray began to find her stroke in the fourth and helped cut the Oklahoma State lead to just one point with a free throw and a layup on the next possession.
Hightower made a three which cut the Oklahoma State lead to 54-52 but Lexy Keys answered shortly after with a three-pointer of her own with nine seconds left.
Hightower hit again from three-point range to cut the score to 57-55, making her 4-4 on the night from three-point range. On the inbound, Oklahoma State guard Lauren Fields threw the ball away which gave Tech possession with 0.7 seconds remaining.
Tech forward Taylah Thomas had her game-tying shot attempt deflected by Cowgirl center Kassidy De Lapp as the buzzer sounded.
The Lady Raiders will continue their season on Wednesday in Morgantown against West Virginia, who is currently 7-5 (0-2) on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.