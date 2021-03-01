Final:
The Lady Raiders lost to Oklahoma 88-79 Wednesday night on the road in Norman.
Starters for Tech:
Tech once again went with the starting lineup of senior Maka Jackson, junior Naje Murray, senior Lexi Gordon, senior Vivian Gray and freshman Khadija Faye.
Play-by-play
Murray started the game for Tech with her same momentous efforts from the last outing. A three by her was followed by buckets from four of five started to propel Tech to a 9-3 lead at the head of a 7-0 run.
Four of Tech’s five starters registered points in three minutes on the run.
Turnovers are what got Oklahoma back in the game. Three turnovers in two minutes saw Tech go on a scoring drought in the same time.
It was not until Tech’s fifth starter got on the board did they retaliate. Jackson’s three both ended Tech’s scoring drought and also the first quarter with the Lady Raiders leading 23-18.
The second quarter continued with efficient scoring from both teams, with Tech jumping out on a 6-0 run but Oklahoma immediately answering with a run of their own.
To that point, Gordon and Gray were leading Tech with nine points and seven points, respectively.
But the Lady Raiders did the bulk of their damage as a team. Shooting 50 percent from the field and an even higher 56 percent from beyond the arc.
Even with Tech so hot, Oklahoma found ways to stay within one punch of the Lady Raiders until the halfway mark, when they fell into a scoring drought that allowed Tech to push ahead double digits.
On the other end, Tech was in the midst of yet another run, making five of seven shots on the way.
During the run, both Gordon and Gray entered double digits. Murray was on their heels with six points on two threes.
The Lady Sooners’ saving grace was junior forward Madi Williams, who had 17 points at the half for Oklahoma.
Williams came out of the halftime locker room energized along with her Lady Sooner counterpart. Perfect shooting while on a 6-0 run, along with free throws regained them the lead halfway through the third quarter.
Tech was scoring, just not nearly as efficiently as Oklahoma.
However, soon, a scoring drought plagued the Lady Raiders. Gordon came to the rescue with a jumper and put Tech right back within one-point of Oklahoma. She continued, and hit three-straight shots as well.
The back-and-forth game continued between Oklahoma well into the fourth quarter.
After an extremely tight-knit battle throughout the entirety of the second half, Oklahoma started to pull away, making six of seven shots to bubble their lead to six points with under one minute remaining.
The Lady Raiders then began to play the foul game in hopes of some misses, but their efforts came up short against Oklahoma.
Key Takeaways:
The Lady Raiders came out, and continued with stellar offense all night long until the final quarter of play. The Lady Raiders finished the game shooting above 50 percent from the field and, until the final quarter, above 40 percent from beyond the arc.
The problem for Tech was on the defensive end, allowing four Oklahoma players to score above 15 points on the night, and especially on good percentages, as the Lady Sooners shot above 50 percent across the board.
Tech’s offense was fueled by Gordon and Gray all night long. Gordon finished with 23 while Gray added 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.