Texas Tech’s women’s basketball team has been swept by Iowa State in back-to-back seasons after a 71-55 loss to the No. 9 Cyclones on Saturday in Ames, Iowa.
Despite entering halftime on a 4-0 run and following it up by starting the second half another 4-0 run to give Tech it’s first lead of the game, the Lady Raiders fell 10-17 overall and 3-13 against Big 12 opponents this season, with only two left on the schedule before the season’s end.
Texas Tech’s women’s basketball team is minutes away from taking on No. 9 Iowa State as the Lady Raiders look to improve upon their 3-12 record in Big 12 play.The starting 5:G - Lexy HightowerG - Vivian GrayG - Bryn GerlichF - Taylah ThomasC - Ella Tofaeono(GAME THREAD)— Bishop Van Buren (@BishopVB_DT) February 26, 2022
Entering the contest, only four players in the Big 12 averaged over 20 points per game in inter-conference games, according to Big 12 Sports.
Tech’s senior guard Vivian Gray ranked No. 2, averaging 21.9 points in Big 12 games and trailing only Kansas State’s junior center Ayoka Lee, who averaged 22.5 points in Big 12 games as of Saturday.
Iowa State’s senior guard Ashley Jones ranked No. 4 with an average of 20.5 points in inter-conference games, according to Big 12 Sports.
Joens surpassed her average, scoring 24 points after making nine of her 14 shot attempts from the field (including four of her six attempts from behind the arc), She also hauled in 12 rebounds, securing her 22nd double-double of the season, according to ISU Athletics.
With the loss, Tech has now lost 10 of the last 11 matchups between the two programs and has been swept by the Cyclones in both of head women’s basketball coach Krista Gerlich’s first two seasons at Tech.
After the game started with a scoreless 62 seconds, Iowa State held the lead until halftime.
The Cyclones' climbed to a seven-point lead midway through the first quarter but Tech responded with a 5-0 run to cut ISU’s lead to two points at the first break.
Gerlich’s daughter and junior forward Bryn Gerlich led the game with 10 points in the first quarter, while ISU’s Joens led the Cyclones with seven.
After finishing as the second-best scorer in the first quarter, Joens scored eight points in the second quarter and ended the first half with a game-high 15 points.
Tech’s senior forward Taylah Thomas scored seven second-quarter points to take over as Tech’s leading scorer with 11, while freshman guard Rhyle McKinney added on six of her own.
Despite no other players scoring in the second quarter, Tech trailed by just two points at halftime after ending the first half with three scoreless minutes from Iowa State.
Tech had not scored in two minutes when McKinney knocked down back-to-back jumpers to pull within a score with less than a minute left in the half. ISU’s Joens drove to the basket with less than ten seconds left on the clock, but Tech’s junior center Ella Tofaeono drew a charge foul on Joens to end the half.
The momentum from a 4-0 run to end the first half and the strong defensive stand by Tofaeono rolled over into the second half as Tech opened with two consecutive scores from Tofaeono that gave the Lady Raiders their first lead of the game.
Tech’s lead was short-lived as Joen’s made a three-pointer just over a minute later to retake the lead for Iowa State, who eventually ended the third quarter with a 14-point lead, the highest of the game at that point.
The Lady Raiders weren't able to cut Iowa State’s deficit at all in the fourth quarter, ultimately losing the game by 16 points after going just 2-15 from behind the arc and recording a lower shooting rate than Iowa State in every category.
The Lady Raiders were outperformed by No. 9 Iowa State in every shooting category in today’s loss.FG: TTU 39% - ISU 49%3PT: TTU 13% - ISU 40%FT: TTU 71% - ISU 100%Tech went 2-15 from behind the arc and 5-7 from the charity stripe while Iowa State made all of their 11 FTs.— Bishop Van Buren (@BishopVB_DT) February 26, 2022
Tech ends the season with two games against unranked opponents. First the Lady Raiders play Texas Christian University at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the United Supermarkets Arena, followed by the season-finale when Tech plays Baylor University at 2 p.m. on March 6 in Waco.
