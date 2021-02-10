The Lady Raiders welcomed No. 7 Baylor to United Supermarkets Arena on Wednesday. Tech could not break out of an offensive slump and fell 82-50 to the Lady Bears.
“We just didn’t attack from the get-go,” Lady Raider head coach Krista Gerlich said. “I felt like we were on our heels.”
Tech once again went with the starting lineup of senior Maka Jackson, junior Naje Murray, senior Lexi Gordon, senior Vivian Gray and freshman Khadija Faye.
Play-by-play
Both teams started off ugly on the offensive end. For Tech, 0-3 from the field, for Baylor, the same.
Defense led to offense for Tech to get the lid off the basket, as Jackson finished in transition with an easy layup to get her first points of the game.
However, the Lady Bears immediately responded with a layup of their own.
The Lady Bears had an immediate game plan against Tech: Let them shoot.
They packed the paint, and the Lady Raiders struggled to combat it, going on to start 1-9 from the field.
They spiraled into a four-minute scoring drought, and Baylor took advantage.
A 13-1 run resulted for the Lady Bears as they gained traction in Lubbock.
The first quarter was nightmarish for the Lady Raiders, who finished with only one made field goal after 10 minutes of play.
This was a tie for the lowest scoring quarter in program history for Tech.
Gray, after starting off 0-6, exploded for the first five points for Tech in the second quarter.
Faye continued the scoring efforts as the Lady Raiders came within 10 points of Baylor.
However, the Lady Raiders’ hot spell cooled off quickly, as they entered another scoring drought. And in the midst, Baylor pressed on.
The Lady Bears went on to finish the first half with 17 shots to Tech’s mere five, as the Lady Raiders still struggled to score the ball.
They were doing it efficiently as well, nearing the 50 percent mark from the field.
At half, Baylor led Tech 39-17.
Tech came out of the halftime locker room still ice cold, remaining scoreless over four minutes into the third frame. Baylor, on the other hand, eclipsed 50 percent from the field and made four shots in the same timespan.
The Red Raiders made their fifth field goal of the game over halfway through the third quarter, but Baylor responded with a quick 10-0 run to regain control of the game.
Tech then fell into a three-minute scoring drought once again, missing six shots in a row. At the two-minute mark of the third quarter, Tech had only made six of 34 field goals.
Alexis Tucker broke the silence for Tech with a field goal, her first of the game to that point.
This was Tech’s last field goal of the third frame, as the Lady Bears went on to outscore them by 17 points in the frame.
The fourth quarter started on another high note for Tech, back-to-back baskets from Gray and Faye helped the Lady Raiders, but Baylor responded immediately.
Tech then went on another scoring drought of nearly four minutes.
Tech opened up a 40-point lead with three minutes remaining in the game.
The Lady Raiders went on their only run of the game in the fourth with ten unanswered points in contrast to Baylor, who went on a two-minute scoring drought.
Key Takeaways:
The Lady Raiders’ offense just could not get going against Baylor. They shot 28 percent from the field and combined for 13 missed threes, no makes. Gray had one of the lowest scoring outings at Tech with 12 points on the evening, Gordon added six as well.
“We could not be hesitant against them at all and unfortunately we were,” Gerlich said.
Tech struggled on the boards as well, as Baylor’s height appeared too much for the Lady Raiders. Baylor out-rebounded Tech 48-27 and notched 18 offensive rebounds on the night.
In transition, Baylor dominated Tech. The Lady Bears scored 23 points in transition and 17 off turnovers.
Up Next for Tech:
The Lady Raiders will host Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena.
“This whole year is a process for us … We can’t give up and wave the white flag, no matter what the score is,” Gerlich said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.