The Lady Raider basketball team fell to No. 23 Texas on the road 72-53.
Tech once again went with the starting lineup of senior Maka Jackson, junior Naje Murray, senior Lexi Gordon, senior Vivian Gray and freshman Khadija Faye.
Both teams came out of the game matching each other on both ends of the court. The game was tight-knit throughout the duration of the first quarter behind five quick points from Jackson to get the Lady Raiders.
Jackson has been stepping up of late, improving her play on both ends of the court. She scored a season high and career high with 12 points for Tech.
After a close first quarter, the Longhorns came out of the gates strong in the second, and went on to outscore Tech 25-8 in the second frame alone. This came on the back of a momentous 19-0 run which the Lady Raiders could not come back from.
At the halftime break, Tech trailed 43-23.
Coming out of the locker room, Tech was determined to get back in the game, launching onto n 8-2 run bolstered by four points from Faye. This cut the deficit to 14 points for Tech.
Gray added to the total; for the game, she finished with 12 points alongside Jackson to lead the Lady Raiders.
Tech had trouble on the interior in containing the interior dominance of six-foot-five junior center Charli Collier, who finishes with 30 points against Tech.
Tech's second-leading scorer, Gordon, struggled to gain any momentum, missing the mark on all three of her shots from beyond the arc and only making one of her seven shot attempts from the field. She finished with four points.
Despite the inconsistencies on the offensive end for Tech, they outscored Texas in the second half; however, the Longhorns' second-quarter run was too much to overcome for the Lady Raiders, who could not rally to defeat Texas.
The Lady Raiders will be back in action at home at 6 p.m. on Wednesday to host Kansas State.
