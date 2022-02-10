The Texas Tech basketball team fell to 9-13 (2-9) with a 61-56 loss against No. 16 Texas at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Senior guard Vivian Gray tallied 20 points tonight to lead her team, making this her eighth 20-point game this season. She shot 45.5 percent from the field, while senior forward Taylah Thomas grabbed 10 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Texas senior guard Joanne Allen-Taylor put up 14 points for the Longhorns. In the last matchup between the two teams, Tech was able to hold her to seven points.
In the post-game press conference, Allen-Taylor said her performance tonight is far from where she would like to be.
“I can see that I didn’t shoot the ball well,” Allen-Taylor said. “I’m just not thinking about that when I’m playing, I’m thinking about just winning. You call it clutch, I’m just trying to get the best bucket for my team at the right time. Yeah, I’m just a team player.”
Tech senior guard Lexy Hightower saw the court today after missing the past two games due to an ankle injury, playing just 12 minutes without putting any points on the board.
This is the sixth straight loss for the Lady Raiders, their last win being against Kansas State 64-45 nearly a month ago.
Head coach Krista Gerlich said while losing six games in a row is not fun, there are many positives you can take from it.
“You just gotta keep growing and keep grinding,” Gerlich said. “That’s probably what I’ve been the most impressed with because there’s been some moments I feel like they could’ve waved the white flag, and that’s not in their DNA. Which is why we recruited them and which is why they’re Lady Raiders.”
At the half, Gray led both teams with eight points, followed closely behind by Thomas who had seven.
Gerlich said Gray is a big factor to the team’s performance.
“She’s just a phenomenal player,” Gerlich said. “Her jumper is second to none, and I think she’s one of the best midrange players in the game. It’s impressive for her to be able to have to earn every point that she makes, because she’s got people on her for 40 minutes. She’s playing some really great basketball.”
Throughout the first three quarters, the two teams battled closely, holding leads no larger than five points at the end of each period.
With eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Longhorns went on a 16-7 run, taking back their lead and extending it to seven points.
Gerlich said Texas’ ability to knock down three pointers in the fourth quarter is what took a toll on her team and what ultimately led to a Longhorn win.
“You know, I think we really clogged the paint against them,” Gerlich said. “I think we were making them take difficult shots, and then we lost the shooter. When [Schaefer] subbed the shooter in, we lost her a couple of times and that really was the difference.”
Tech will move on to face Oklahoma State in Stillwater, O.K. at 7 p.m on Saturday and then Oklahoma at 7 p.m. next Wednesday in the United Supermarkets Arena.
