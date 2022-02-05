The Texas Tech women’s basketball team fell to 9-12 with a 82-75 loss to No. 25 Kansas State at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night in Manhattan, Kansas.
Senior guard Vivian Gray led the Lady Raiders tonight, scoring a season-high of 36 and shooting 73.7% from the field, while senior forward Taylah Thomas grabbed seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Kansas State junior center Ayoka Lee put up 31 points and 7 rebounds for her team which ultimately led to the Wildcat victory. In the last matchup between the two teams, Tech was able to limit Lee to only 12 points.
According to Big 12 Sports, Lee leads the conference in scoring with 24.7 points per game and is one of two players averaging over 10 rebounds per game (10.4).
Lady Raider senior guard Lexy Hightower joined the team on the road trip but did not see the floor in Manhattan as she continued to nurse an ankle injury that occured when Tech hosted the Wildcats in January.
With this being the fifth straight loss for the Lady Raiders, they now hold an overall record of 9-12 (2-8). In conference play, Tech’s sole wins are against Texas and Kansas State, who were both ranked at the time of the match.
The Wildcats went on a 15-4 run to start the first quarter, but by the end, Tech was able to limit their lead to five points. Both teams ended the quarter with a field goal percentage of 53.6%.
Tech ended the second quarter outscoring Kansas State 11-10. At the half, Gray had tallied eight points for the Lady Raiders with Thomas having two rebounds. Meanwhile, Lee led the Wildcats with 12 points.
The third quarter was a turning point for both teams. After going on an 8-4 run, the Wildcats held nearly a 10 point lead. With seven minutes left in the quarter, Tech found themselves in foul trouble which put Kansas State in the bonus.
About halfway through the quarter, the Wildcats had extended their lead to 12 points. However, the Lady Raiders were able to make a comeback by the end and limited their lead to only six.
With 10 minutes left in regulation, both teams had a chance to take home a Big 12 win. In the end, Kansas State ended up on top and advanced their record to 17-6.
The Lady Raiders will return home to face No. 13 Texas at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the United Supermarkets Arena, eight after the arena set a new attendance record with 15,300 fans in attendance of the Tech vs Texas men’s game on Feb. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.