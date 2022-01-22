The Texas Tech women’s basketball team fell to Kansas 71-57 in a 4 p.m. matchup on Saturday Jan. 22 in Lawrence, Kansas.
Senior guard Vivian Gray finished with 32 points, being the only Lady Raider to score double-digit point totals and freshman center Khadija Faye led with nine rebounds. Meanwhile, Kansas’ redshirt-sophomore guard Chandler Prater finished with 18 points and junior center Taiyanna Jackson led with seven rebounds.
Head coach Krista Gerlich said Gray stays productive on offense even while being their opponent’s main target.
“I think that [Vivian] has done a really good job of being patient and playing at a good pace,” said Coach Gerlich. “She doesn’t force the issue and kind of lets the game come to her.”
The Lady Raiders now hold an overall record of 9-9 (2-5), while Kansas extends their winning record to 12-4 (3-3).
Senior guard Lexy Hightower was back on Tech’s roster this afternoon after missing the TCU matchup on Wednesday night due to an ankle injury.
In total, the Lady Raiders turned the ball over 18 times against the Jayhawks. Before leaving on their road trip, head coach Krista Gerlich said the team especially focuses on how to keep turnovers to a minimum.
“We continued with making [turnovers] a visual for the team in practice and really emphasizing it,” said Coach Gerlich. “We have to have composure and we have got to work harder to help each other get open. It’s usually when we get in a hurry or get careless, so if we could slow down a little bit and be mindful of our passes and work hard to receive it, I think we’ll be okay.”
In the first quarter, Gray got the ball rolling for the Lady Raiders by tallying 15 out of the team’s 19 total points.
Both teams shot 53.8% from the field in the first 10 minutes, but Tech came out on top in the end and led 19-18.
Tech outscored the Jayhawks 20-16 in the second quarter. Despite that, however, Kansas held a 34-33 lead at the end of the half.
Gray wrapped up the first half with 21 points on the board, while the Lady Raiders finished the quarter with a combined shooting percentage of 30.8% compared to Kansas' 41.7%.
The third quarter opened up with the Jayhawks going on an 8-2 run, extending their lead to 42-35. Kansas senior guard Aniya Thomas scored four of the eight points to obtain the lead.
At the end of the third, Kansas had outscored the Lady Raiders 20-10.
Tech came out with a 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter, cutting Kansas’ lead to only five points. However, as the clock ticked down, the Jayhawks began to find their rhythm that would ultimately lead to a 71-57 win when the final buzzer sounded.
Coach Gerlich said her players practice a certain mentality when playing on the road.
“We preach a lot that when you’re on the road, you’re not gonna get calls, it’s the other team playing in front of their home crowd,” Coach Gerlich said. “I mean, there’s a lot of things that can stack against you, so you really have to have a warrior’s mentality of ‘you’re entering a warzone.’ It’s you against the world.”
The Lady Raiders will return home to face Baylor on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 7:00 p.m. The Bears are 12-4 (2-2) this season and will face No. 7 Iowa State on Sunday Jan. 23 to try and claim a winning Big 12 record.
