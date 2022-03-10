.
In the first round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Tournament, the Lady Raiders fell to Oklahoma State for the third time this season 73-58 at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Senior guard Vivian Gray led the Lady Raiders in her last collegiate game, tallying 20 points and shooting 43 percent from the field, followed by junior forward Bryn Gerlich with 11.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma State had three players reach points in the double-digits, including junior guard Lauren Fields (22) and sophomores Lexy Keys (19) and Taylen Collins (14).
Oklahoma State opened the match going on a 10-0 run. Junior center Ella Tofaeono scored Tech’s first points which would ignite an 8-2 run from the Lady Raiders that would allow them to end the quarter trailing by three.
Tech claimed its first lead of the game in the second quarter after a jumper from Gray. The Lady Raiders would go on to make five of the next seven field goals, closing the quarter on a 6-0 run and leading by six points.
OSU outscored Tech 45-24 throughout the second half, at one point obtaining a 20-point lead. In the end, the Cowgirls finished with a 15-point lead and came out victorious.
Both teams shot under 50 percent throughout the contest, Oklahoma State holding the higher rate of 43 percent compared to Tech’s 40 percent. Additionally, the Cowgirls shot better from behind the arch, making exactly half of their shots while the Lady Raiders went 4-15.
Both teams also grabbed an equal amount of rebounds (36), Collins holding the game-high of 12. On fast-breaks, Oklahoma State outscored Tech 13-2, however, the two teams had scored the same amount of points in the paint (28).
Tech committed 19 turnovers, seven more than the Cowgirls' 12. OSU was able to score 17 points off of these mistakes alone.
With the loss, the Lady Raiders end their season with an overall record of 11-19 and 4-15 against Big 12 teams.
