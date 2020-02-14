The Texas Tech women’s tennis team suffered a 4-1 loss to No. 25 South Carolina. This is the Lady Raiders' third loss of the spring season.
The doubles team of senior Reagan Collins and freshman Bojana Marinkov started the doubles action with a victory against the Lady Gamecocks on court three to take the first advantage of the match. However, the Lady Raiders lost their lead when the duo of freshman Lisa Mays and sophomore Nell Miller lost on the first court and tied the scoreboard for South Carolina.
Sophomore Olivia Peet and freshman Margarita Skriabina were the last ladies on the court and were up 5-4 but ultimately dropped the doubles point in the end 6-3. Tech trailed South Carolina 0-1 going into the singles action.
Skriabina and Miller both were up 5-1 and 3-2 during their first set while Peet and Mays were down 2-3 and 3-4. Miller was the only Lady Raider to win the first set 6-2 while the rest of her teammates lost theirs.
Miller won the second set 6-1 and gave the Red Raiders their first point to tie the match 1-1 with three players left on the court.
Both Skriabina and Peet forced a third set by winning the second set 6-1 and 7-5.
Mays lost both her first and second set 4-6 which gave South Carolina a 2-1 lead with three Raiders left on the court.
Sophomore Isa Di Laura entered the court six and started her first set down 2-1 while her teammate Peet fell 6-4 during her last set.
Skriabina was the final Lady Raider to fall and gave South Carolina a 4-1 victory. This is the third loss of the season and first loss at home.
The Lady Raiders continue their time on the court with a match against Abilene Christian University at the Lubbock Country Club due to weather issues following this loss.
